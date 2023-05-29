Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 222 | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions. The UFC either announced or finalized seven fights this week, including a rescheduled headliner between Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque for UFC Vegas 78 and the return of the Bonfim brothers. Fans may recall, Ismael and Gabriel debuted at UFC 283, where they scored finishes of Terrance McKinney and Mounir Lazzez, respectfully. Should be fun to watch what they do in their next UFC appearances against Benoît Saint-Denis and Trevin Giles.

On the Bellator front, the promotion announced its latest cross-promotional venture with RIZIN, which is scheduled for July 30 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Bellator X RIZIN 2 features a Lightweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal fight in AJ McKee vs. Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, as well as an inaugural flyweight championship fight between Kyoji Horiguchi and Makoto ’Shinryu’ Takahashi.

This past Thursday, Nolan King of MMA Junkie reported that Bellator would introduce a flyweight division. As expected, Horiguchi was on tap for the opportunity, especially since his most recent flyweight fight against Ray Borg fell through after a botched weight cut from his would-be opponent. The ’Typhoon’ recently fought at the first Bellator X RIZIN, where he defeated Hiromasa Ougikubo via unanimous decision. As for Takahashi, he submitted Daichi Kitakata at RIZIN 41 this past April. The 22-year-old improved to 15-1-1 as a professional. For those unfamiliar with him, click here to see Takahashi in action!

Announced UFC fights:

UFC Vegas 74 — June 3

John Castañeda vs. Muin Gafurov — bantamweight (First rep. by Sport in Tajikistan on Instagram)

UFC Vegas 76 — July 1

Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Ismael Bonfim — lightweight (First rep. by Bonfim on Resenha UFC Fight Pass Ep. 16 on YouTube)

UFC Vegas 77 — July 15

Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov — lightweight (First rep. by McKinney on Twitter)

UFC 291 — July 29

Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim — welterweight (First rep. by Diego Ribas of Ag. Fight)

UFC Nashville — August 5

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Asu Almabaev — flyweight (First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Jake Hadley — flyweight (First rep. by Red Fury MMA on Instagram)

UFC Vegas 78 — August 12

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque — welterweight (Dos Anjos vs. Luque was already confirmed, but shifted from UFC Vegas 77 to UFC Vegas 78, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting)

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 298 — August 11

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry — heavyweight

Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery — middleweight

Sidney Outlaw vs. Islam Mamedov — lightweight

Lucas Brennan vs. Weber Almeida — featherweight

James Gallagher vs. Cris Lencioni — featherweight (First rep. Andy Stevenson of Severe MMA)

Michael Blockhus vs. Eli Meffor — featherweight

Alfie Davis vs. Aalon Cruz — lightweight

Bellator X RIZIN 2 — July 30

AJ McKee vs. Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire — lightweight

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Makoto ‘Shinryu’ Takahashi— flyweight

Kana Watanabe vs. Veta Arteaga — women’s flyweight

Bellator Dublin — September 23

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins — women’s featherweight

Luke Trainer vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius — light heavyweight

Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon — lightweight

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor— featherweight

Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller — women’s strawweight

Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne — welterweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 155 — June 2

Robert Hernandez vs. Moses Diaz — featherweight

Jon Saragih vs. Johnny Gill Jr. — bantamweight

Cage Warriors 156 — July 1

Matt Bonner vs. Darren Stewart — middleweight

Cage Warriors 157 — July 21

Morgan Charrière vs. Diego Silva — featherweight

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author