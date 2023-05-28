Subscribe
MMA News PFL UFC News
0

TV is already solved – UFC, PFL co-promoting Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou can work, explains Couture

Former UFC champion and current PFL analyst Randy Couture says there is a way for the UFC and PFL to co-promote a potential fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

By: Kristen King | 8 hours ago
TV is already solved – UFC, PFL co-promoting Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou can work, explains Couture
PFL Analyst Randy Couture at PFL 1 in 2023 | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

What are the chances the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Professional Fighters League (PFL) would co-promote a fight? Slim to none, but Randy Couture hopes the promotions can come together for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou, one of the biggest fights in mixed martial arts. 

Earlier this month, Francis Ngannou signed a multi-fight agreement with PFL, which received mixed reactions from his fellow fighters, including newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. After the ‘Predator’ left the promotion, ‘Bones’ and Ciryl Gane were scheduled to fight for the newly vacant UFC heavyweight championship, which Jones won via first-round guillotine choke at UFC 285 this past March. Though most of his attention went to Stipe Miocic for his first defense, Jones gave some to Ngannou, who he said was a ‘big ol’ p—y’.

Jones and Ngannou continued to exchange words, with ‘Bones’ slamming his potential opponent for going ‘across the street’ and signing with the PFL instead of re-signing with the UFC. To which Ngannou responded with an invitation to ‘cross the street,’ so they can finally fight. Of course, since Jones is in the UFC and Ngannou is in PFL, a fight would only happen if there was co-promotion, something PFL analyst Randy Couture could see if the promotions agreed. 

“The TV part of that, the network and exposure part of that is solved because both entities are on ESPN,” said Couture on MMA Junkie Radio. “I think the landscape of our sport and the contracts, the restrictive contracts in our sport, are going to prevent that.”

Randy Couture shares his experience with UFC co-promotion

Randy Couture has some experience with trying to get into co-promotion. When the ‘Natural’ tried to get a fight with Fedor Emelianenko in 2007, the UFC rejected the offer from M-1 Global to do so — not because of money, but because of co-promotion, according to Couture. 

Though he could see a similar scenario here with Jones and Ngannou, Couture says the PFL would work with the UFC.

“I think they would be happy to entertain co-promotion between another promoter and themselves to make a big fight like that happen,” said Couture. “Certainly in the pay-per-view model they’re getting ready to roll out. So I don’t think that’s out of the question there.” 

Francis Ngannou open to co-promotion for Jon Jones

For Francis Ngannou, he is still interested in a potential fight with Jones. However, the Cameroonian fighter concedes it is a ways from happening now that they compete in other promotions. 

“I will always have a regret of not fighting Jon Jones,” said Ngannou on an episode of DC & RC. “I think you know, being in the sport, being in this position, what you want to do is to test yourself against somebody like Jon Jones, who stands as a GOAT of the sport.

“Still this day, I’m like, if ever there is an opportunity to fight Jon Jones, we will do it,” continued Ngannou. “But I don’t know how. Maybe a cross promotion? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is somebody that anyone that’s looking to make a legacy in this sport would like to fight.”

Despite signing with the PFL, Ngannou is not expected in the SmartCage until 2024.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Bloody Elbow Archives

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Subscribe to our Substack!

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Recent Stories
Kid Nate’s non-MMA off topic open house: Shark attacks and shooting roomates over Hot Pockets (open thread)
Kid Nate's Off Topic Open House (open thread): Shark Attacks and Hot Pocket fights
Nate Wilcox | May 28
Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2: Live results stream, start time, video highlights, play-by-play
Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2: REVENGE- Wood dominates Lara results, highlights, play-by-play
Lukasz Fenrych | May 27
Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2: How to watch, start time, date, live stream and full fight card
Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2: How to stream, start time, fight card
June M. Williams | May 27
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan: Start time, date, where to stream, and full fight card
How to Watch: Lopez vs. Conlan
June M. Williams | May 27
Controversy on the Cards! Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko: Full results, video highlights, play-by-play
Controversy! Haney defeats Lomachenko: Results, highlights, play-by-play
Lukasz Fenrych | May 21
Big upset! Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: Full results and highlights
Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron live results, fight highlights, start time
June M. Williams | May 20
Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: Start time, date, PPV price, full fight card and how to stream
Haney vs. Lomachenko: How to watch
June M. Williams | May 20
KSI smokes Joe Fournier in first round | Misfits 007 results and highlights
KSI vs. Joe Fournier results and highlights
Eddie Mercado | May 13
Free event replay: KSI vs. Fournier Prelims
Free full replay: KSI vs. Fournier prelims
Tim Bissell | May 13
WingsOfRedemption stops Boogie2988! Stream the full fight replay now
WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988 fight replay
Tim Bissell | May 13
KSI vs Joe Fournier streams and results
KSI vs Joe Fournier streams, full fight card
June M. Williams | May 13
KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference went completely off the rails (video)
KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference went completely off the rails (video)
Kristen King | May 13
WTF: Plump martial arts master got famous for ‘destroying’ everyone, he convinced them he’s John Wick
WTF: Knives? Strikes? Plump John Wick got famous for 'destroying' everyone
Victor Rodriguez | May 10
Bad Bunny and how stars will always align for WWE over UFC
Bad Bunny and how the stars will always align for WWE over UFC
Evan Zivin | May 7
WTF: Thrilling Lethwei vs. Muay Thai showdown with a shocking finale
WTF: Muay Thai vs. Lethwei battle for the ages
Victor Rodriguez | May 7
Randy Couture reveals PFL’s expansion plans, closing deal with ‘royal family’
Randy Couture shares plans to expand PFL to the Middle East
Lucas Rezende | May 27
PFL’s Couture names terrible first opponent for Francis Ngannou: I’d pay a PPV to watch that
PFL’s Couture names terrible first opponent for Francis Ngannou: I'd pay a PPV to watch that
Anton Tabuena | May 25
Read more stories