Road to UFC Season 2, Ep 3-4 full results, highlights: Thai star steals show with brutal flying knee

Episodes 1 and 2 of Road to UFC Season 2 kicked off their 8-man flyweight and featherweight tournaments on Friday. Saturday will complete the rest of the opening round match ups, with Episodes 3 and 4 hosting their bantamweight and lightweight tournaments.

Apart from promising prospects from several Asian countries, Episodes 3 and 4 will also have returning fighters such as 3-fight UFC vet Rong Zhu, who is looking to get a second stint with the promotion, along with returning fighter from season 1 in Japan’s Shohei Nose. Also notable from the non-tournament side of things is former light heavyweight and middleweight URCC champ Chris Hofmann fighting at welterweight against Korea’s Sang Hoon Yoo.

How to watch Road to UFC Season 2

The events will be broadcast live from the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai China. For Asian countries, it will be broadcasted on the typical networks and outlets that UFC events are aired. For the rest of the world, it will be available to be streamed live at UFC Fight Pass.

Join us for early morning MMA fun, with 10 fights from Road to UFC Season 2. This will be split into two, with episode 1 kicking off at 6 a.m. ET and the second episode starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Below will have the full fight card, live results, along with highlights from the match ups.

Full Road to UFC, Season 2 Episode 3-4 fight card and results:

Episode 3 (6 a.m. ET)

Non-tournament: Sang Hoon Yoo (South Korea) def. Chris Hofmann (Philippines) by TKO (Punches), R3

TURNS THE TABLES! 😤



🇰🇷 Sang Hoon Yoo went airborne and lands a BRUTAL knee to finish! #RoadToUFC pic.twitter.com/aDS0UERwVd — UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2023

Bantamweight tournament: Xiao Long (China) def. Shohei Nose (Japan) by split decision

Lightweight tournament: Sang Wook Kim (South Korea) def. Kazuma Maruyama (Japan) by submission (d’arce choke), R1

The Frog Man showcasing some squeeze! 🐸



🇰🇷 Sangwook Kim locks up the D'arce choke to go marching on! #RoadToUFC pic.twitter.com/vVOlLf8LTd — UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2023

Bantamweight tournament: Shuya Kamikubo (Japan) def. Baergeng Jieleyisi (China) by split decision

Lightweight tournament: Rong Zhu (China) def. Seong Chan Hong (South Korea) by TKO, R1

DROPPED AND STOPPED HIM!



🇨🇳 Rongzhu just announced himself as a player in the #RoadToUFC tournament! pic.twitter.com/t5aLS3WLpG — UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2023

Episode 4 (8 a.m. ET)

Non-tournament: Peter Danasoe (Thailand) def. Sim Kai Xiong (SG) by KO (flying knee), R1

HUGE FLYING KNEE KNOCKOUT! 🤯



🇹🇭 PETER DANESOE TAKE A BOW, WOW! #RoadToUFC pic.twitter.com/XRmQqhK9uU — UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2023

Bantamweight tournament: Daermisi Zhawupasi (China) def. Eperaim Ginting (Indonesia) by submission (RNC), R1

Went from 0-100 REAL FAST. 😳



🇨🇳 Daermisi flattened him out and took the RNC finish! #RoadToUFC pic.twitter.com/EBhvvJ6VZ4 — UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2023

Lightweight tournament: Shin Haraguchi (Japan) def. Windri Patilima (Indonesia) by TKO (Punches), R2

A prospect just emerged in the #RoadToUFC tournament!



🇯🇵 Shin Haraguchi remains unbeaten after bullying his way to the finish! pic.twitter.com/x1ICNY1G62 — UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2023

Bantamweight tournament: Chang Ho Lee (South Korea) def. Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (India) by TKO (Punches), R1

Ground and pounds his way to the semi-finals!



🇰🇷 Changho Lee wasn't leaving #RoadToUFC without the victory! pic.twitter.com/Mt9hPOufks — UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2023

Lightweight tournament: Batebolati Bahatebole (China) def. Won Bin Ki (South Korea) by disqualification (back of the head strikes), R2

Not how anyone wants to see this one end.



After repeated strikes to the back of the head, this fight has been called off. ❌ #RoadToUFC pic.twitter.com/bTRZhzANL0 — UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2023

