Kid Nate’s non-MMA off topic open house: Shark attacks and shooting roomates over Hot Pockets (open thread)

MMA? Nope, sharks. Photo via IMAGO

Hey y’all, welcome to our inaugural open thread discussion post where the BE community can discuss anything and everything that doesn’t involve our regular combat sports conversations.

It’s been a heck of a week here at Bloody Elbow and we thought we’d thank you again for your support and interest with this here little open thread.

This week’s non-MMA topics

Here’s some stories to get us started:

Twitter randomness

Some stuff I saw on Twitter:

Let it Roll music suggestions:

Here’s some episodes from my music history podcast Let It Roll:

Share this story

About the author