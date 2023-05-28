Kid Nate’s non-MMA off topic open house: Shark attacks and shooting roomates over Hot Pockets (open thread)

Jump to
Hey y’all, welcome to our inaugural open thread discussion post where the BE community can discuss anything and everything that doesn’t involve our regular combat sports conversations.
It’s been a heck of a week here at Bloody Elbow and we thought we’d thank you again for your support and interest with this here little open thread.
This week’s non-MMA topics
Here’s some stories to get us started:
- A man has been arrested after shooting his roommate during a fight about eating the last Hot Pocket, police in Kentucky say
- Gruesome photos show man’s leg after shark attack 70 feet underwater
- Do Animals Get Drunk?
- Loop introduces new ‘living’ coffin which turns human flesh into compost
- What performance-enhancing stimulants mean for economic growth
- Western Sanctions On Russia Bite The West
- The American Economy’s Wile E. Coyote Moment
- The Ticking Time Bomb in America’s Downtowns
- How some people get away with doing nothing at work
Twitter randomness
Some stuff I saw on Twitter:
Let it Roll music suggestions:
Here’s some episodes from my music history podcast Let It Roll:
