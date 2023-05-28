Fury Pro Grappling 7 results: Joe Pyfer defeats Gerald Meerschaert via decision!

Fury Pro Grappling 7 Poster

Tonight, the city of brotherly love plays host to Fury Pro Grappling 7 and a stacked roster of national talent. MMA meets BJJ as stars from both sports—like the UFC’s Bill Algeo—take on grappling phenoms like Valley Jiujitsu owner and Fury vet Andrew Kochel. The main event features active UFC fighters Joe Pyfer and Gerald Meerschaert in a heavyweight bout, with 10th Planet black belt Rene Sousa taking on 9-1 UFC fighter Andre Petroski.

Standout matches on the main card include fellow 10th Planet rep Jim Holand facing IBJJF Open gold medalist Kevin Dantzler, and Bellator flyweight DeAnna Bennett taking on Up Top Martial Arts brown belt Marissa Pacelli.

Catch the main card tonight at 8:30 EST on UFC Fight Pass.

Fury Pro Grappling 7 Main Card

Andrew Kochel (169.5) def. Bill Algeo (167.5) (Straight ankle lock)

Brad Boulton (180) def. Ben Davis (176.5) (Straight ankle lock)

Kevin Dantzler (149) def. JM Holland (152.5) (Armbar)

Cathryn Millares (114) def. Sandy Chheng (113.5) (Decision)

Sean Yadimarco (196) vs. Connor Dixon (195) (Decision)

Marissa Pacelli (148.2) def. Deanna Bennett (141.5) (Decision)

Nick Salles (157) def. Matt Ferraiolo (159) (Inside heel hook)

Daishi Goto (201) def. Kyle Hughes (196.5) (Decision)

Tyler McBride (138.5) def. Dennis Pressey Jr. (141) def. (Decision)

Jeremy Merck (190.5) def. William Redheffer (190.5) (Bow and Arrow Choke)

Amanda Mazza (116) def. Lauren Strausser (111.5) (Armbar)

Co-Main

Rene Sousa (188) def. Andre Petroski (201) (Straight ankle lock)

Main Event

Joe Pyfer (211) def. Gerald Meerschaert (201) (Decision)

Highlights

Ya know what….. We'll give ya the full match.@BenTheBaneDavis gave him hell for 13 seconds but @super_brad got it done!!#FuryPro7 pic.twitter.com/E1JE5m9n2C — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 28, 2023

Good lord, he isn't out there long but Kevin Dantzler makes every second memorable#FuryPro7 pic.twitter.com/XAZ208D4rw — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 28, 2023

Millares has a triangle AND an ankle#FuryPro7 pic.twitter.com/0UwMP3Gh7f — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 28, 2023

That guard can't get much higher #FuryPro7 pic.twitter.com/HCny95vAfK — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 28, 2023

