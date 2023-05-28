Subscribe
BJJ Competitions Grappling
Fury Pro Grappling 7 results: Joe Pyfer defeats Gerald Meerschaert via decision!

One of the biggest grappling shows is back in Philly to pit MMA fighters against BJJ experts for Fury Pro Grappling 7.

By: Kevin Bradley | 17 hours ago
Fury Pro Grappling 7 results: Joe Pyfer defeats Gerald Meerschaert via decision!
Fury Pro Grappling 7 Poster

Tonight, the city of brotherly love plays host to Fury Pro Grappling 7 and a stacked roster of national talent. MMA meets BJJ as stars from both sports—like the UFC’s Bill Algeo—take on grappling phenoms like Valley Jiujitsu owner and Fury vet Andrew Kochel. The main event features active UFC fighters Joe Pyfer and Gerald Meerschaert in a heavyweight bout, with 10th Planet black belt Rene Sousa taking on 9-1 UFC fighter Andre Petroski.

Standout matches on the main card include fellow 10th Planet rep Jim Holand facing IBJJF Open gold medalist Kevin Dantzler, and Bellator flyweight DeAnna Bennett taking on Up Top Martial Arts brown belt Marissa Pacelli.

Catch the main card tonight at 8:30 EST on UFC Fight Pass.

Fury Pro Grappling 7 Main Card

  • Andrew Kochel (169.5) def. Bill Algeo (167.5) (Straight ankle lock)
  • Brad Boulton (180) def. Ben Davis (176.5) (Straight ankle lock)
  • Kevin Dantzler (149) def. JM Holland (152.5) (Armbar)
  • Cathryn Millares (114) def. Sandy Chheng (113.5) (Decision)
  • Sean Yadimarco (196) vs. Connor Dixon (195) (Decision)
  • Marissa Pacelli (148.2) def. Deanna Bennett (141.5) (Decision)
  • Nick Salles (157) def. Matt Ferraiolo (159) (Inside heel hook)
  • Daishi Goto (201) def. Kyle Hughes (196.5) (Decision)
  • Tyler McBride (138.5) def. Dennis Pressey Jr. (141) def. (Decision)
  • Jeremy Merck (190.5) def. William Redheffer (190.5) (Bow and Arrow Choke)
  • Amanda Mazza (116) def. Lauren Strausser (111.5) (Armbar)

Co-Main

  • Rene Sousa (188) def. Andre Petroski (201) (Straight ankle lock)

Main Event

  • Joe Pyfer (211) def. Gerald Meerschaert (201) (Decision)

Highlights

Kevin Bradley
Kevin Bradley is a writer covering Bloody Elbow’s grappling beat. A longtime BJJ hobbyist, he began covering combat sports in 2018 for the Jiu-Jitsu Times with athlete interviews and fight breakdowns. He branched into audio the following year, producing and co-hosting the JJT Podcast for its 100 episode run. After a writing hiatus, occasionally contributing to various sites in the interim, he joined BE in late 2022.

Read more stories