UFC 292 title challenger has ‘surprise in store’ for the champion: ‘A lot of new things will come’

NEW YORK CITY, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Weili Zhang in her Women Strawweight title fight during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2211121096395_UFC281_MAIN

The next UFC strawweight title challenger bets on being unpredictable to walk out of the Octagon with the belt at UFC 292. Paired up against Weili Zhang for a co-main event slot in August, Amanda Lemos knows she will have to keep ‘Magnum’ guessing in order to win the title.

The title challenger has a surprise for Weili Zhang at UFC 292

In an interview with Ag Fight, Lemos sounded rather mysterious when saying she plans on having many surprises for Zhang in the Octagon. Though the Brazilian did not get into many details so she wouldn’t reveal too much of her gameplan, she guarantees that the champion will have to work hard to figure out her moves when they meet.

“We sure have a surprise in store. Surprises is what we’ve been working on the most for this fight. Some things in my game are already being studied. Just like we study the flaws of our opponents, they do the same with us, with my strong suits. We’re changing that. We’ve been changing a lot of things for this fight and a lot of new things will come, lots of surprises.”

“I’m ready for everything. I feel great”. Lemos said. “I’ve been adjusting my wrestling game. My coach has been hard on me. I’ve got a new jiu-jitsu coach who is a beast, too. I’m learning so much. Who knows, though? We might not even have to use it.”

A smart gameplan is also a part of Lemos’ strategy

However, Lemos understands that Zhang is a dangerous athlete with impressive finishing power, which means she needs to be extra careful in the title fight. Since the champ has power to end a fight in the blink of an eye, the Brazilian vows to be extra attentive and bets on a smart strategy to win the title in August.

“I could tell you: ‘I’m going out there, I’m taking her down and I’m submitting her’. But we know that’s not how it works. A fight could end in a matter of seconds. You blink and it’s over. So we’re going into this fight with a gameplan, but we’ll always be ready for everything. That’s how I’m going into this fight.”

Amanda Lemos has only lost one fight in her last eight

In her last outing, Amanda Lemos (13-2-1) scored her seventh win in eight bouts, finishing Marina Rodriguez via TKO in November 2022. During the stint, the 36-year-old scored wins over some notable names in the strawweight division, including Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill, among others. The Brazilian’s sole loss during this period took place in April 2022, when she got submitted by former champion Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Weili Zhang (23-3) won back the title in November 2022, when she submitted Carla Esparza via rear-naked choke. The win put Magnum on a two-fight winning streak, with a KO victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk before that, in June of the same year. The 33-year-old’s last loss happened in November 2021, when she dropped a split decision to then champion Rose Namajunas.

Now, Amanda Lemos is expected to take on Weili Zhang at UFC 292‘s co-main event, on August 19. The Boston, Massachusetts card is scheduled to be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger Sean O’Malley.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author