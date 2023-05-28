Subscribe
MMA News MMA Results
0

Watch: Was Aleksander Emelianenko in fixed fight with vlogger?

Aleksander Emelianenko just lost and won in the same match.

By: Eddie Mercado | 5 hours ago
Watch: Was Aleksander Emelianenko in fixed fight with vlogger?
Aleksander Emelianenko lost and won the same match | Screenshot

Where do we even begin here? Aleksander Emelianenko, brother of one of the greatest heavyweights of all time in Fedor, was just involved in one of the most bizarre sights that MMA has to offer. The event was held in Russia, with little information available, so there is a ton of context missing here. We are going to do our best to fill in the gaps as best we can. Oh, the other Emelianenko brother, Ivan, finally made his MMA debut on this card as well.

The description of Aleksander Emelianenko losing but winning

The vlogger opened up with an unpolished flurry of jabs and crosses, which seemed unlikely to have enough oomph to puncture through a wet paper bag. However, the force was evidently severe enough to cause a seemingly defenseless Emelianenko to retreat and put his own back to the cage. From there Emelianenko shelled up and squatted down as the influencer delivered some more arm punches. That’s when the referee stepped in and the… onslaught? stopped.

The vlogger extended his hand to help Aleksander Emelianenko stand fully erect, and then motioned that he wanted to the match to continue… so it did. Mr. Vlogger quickly shot a double leg takedown and landed right in the full guard. Emelianenko instantly attacked with a Kimura, and the influencer tapped out just as fast. I’m not sure what to make of this, but it’s a farce, right? I just can’t tell who was supposed to win, and who was supposed to lose. Either way, I’m getting big modern day Bob Sapp vibes.

What a sad case! Aleksander Emelianenko had so much going for him back in the PRIDE FC days. He had the coolest back tat around, a budding career riddled with wicked finishes, and possibly the best training partner in the world in Fedor. Tragically after his sexual assault conviction, Aleksander ultimately stepped out of his brother’s shadow in worst kind of way. In the second clip down below, you can see Emelianenko gingerly exiting the cage, appearing to be in a decrepit state. Nothing about any of this makes me feel good.

Videos of the farce

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

More from the author

Recent Stories
Kid Nate’s non-MMA off topic open house: Shark attacks and shooting roomates over Hot Pockets (open thread)
Kid Nate's Off Topic Open House (open thread): Shark Attacks and Hot Pocket fights
Nate Wilcox | May 28
Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2: Live results stream, start time, video highlights, play-by-play
Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2: REVENGE- Wood dominates Lara results, highlights, play-by-play
Lukasz Fenrych | May 27
Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2: How to watch, start time, date, live stream and full fight card
Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2: How to stream, start time, fight card
June M. Williams | May 27
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan: Start time, date, where to stream, and full fight card
How to Watch: Lopez vs. Conlan
June M. Williams | May 27
Controversy on the Cards! Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko: Full results, video highlights, play-by-play
Controversy! Haney defeats Lomachenko: Results, highlights, play-by-play
Lukasz Fenrych | May 21
Big upset! Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: Full results and highlights
Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron live results, fight highlights, start time
June M. Williams | May 20
Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: Start time, date, PPV price, full fight card and how to stream
Haney vs. Lomachenko: How to watch
June M. Williams | May 20
KSI smokes Joe Fournier in first round | Misfits 007 results and highlights
KSI vs. Joe Fournier results and highlights
Eddie Mercado | May 13
Free event replay: KSI vs. Fournier Prelims
Free full replay: KSI vs. Fournier prelims
Tim Bissell | May 13
WingsOfRedemption stops Boogie2988! Stream the full fight replay now
WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988 fight replay
Tim Bissell | May 13
KSI vs Joe Fournier streams and results
KSI vs Joe Fournier streams, full fight card
June M. Williams | May 13
KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference went completely off the rails (video)
KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference went completely off the rails (video)
Kristen King | May 13
WTF: Plump martial arts master got famous for ‘destroying’ everyone, he convinced them he’s John Wick
WTF: Knives? Strikes? Plump John Wick got famous for 'destroying' everyone
Victor Rodriguez | May 10
Bad Bunny and how stars will always align for WWE over UFC
Bad Bunny and how the stars will always align for WWE over UFC
Evan Zivin | May 7
WTF: Thrilling Lethwei vs. Muay Thai showdown with a shocking finale
WTF: Muay Thai vs. Lethwei battle for the ages
Victor Rodriguez | May 7
‘He got knocked out by middleweight Dan Henderson’ – Dana White on Fedor Emelianenko’s legacy
‘He got knocked out by middleweight Dan Henderson’ – Dana White on Fedor Emelianenko’s legacy
Zane Simon | February 6
Video: Aleksander Emelianenko knocks out returning Gabriel Gonzaga in Russia
Video: Aleksander Emelianenko knocks out returning Gabriel Gonzaga in Russia
Tim Burke | May 6
Aleksander Emelianenko receives fine for hooliganism after altercation on airplane
Aleksander Emelianenko receives fine for hooliganism after altercation on airplane
ShinSplints | March 4
Read more stories