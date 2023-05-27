Subscribe
Video: Muay Thai fighter recovers from body shot, sleeps opponent with flying knee

Muay Thai fighter Teeyai PK Saenchai gave us a crazy comeback with this flying knee knockout at ONE Friday Fights 18.

By: Kristen King | 23 hours ago
Muay Thai fighter Teeyai PK Saenchai sleeps his opponent at ONE Friday Fights 18 | Screenshot from ONE Championship Live Stream on YouTube

A Muay Thai fighter gave us a ‘Call An Ambulance, but Not for Me’ finish this past Friday. ONE Championship went to Thailand for its recent offering — ONE Friday Fights 18 — which featured a Muay Thai fight between Teeyai PK Saenchai and Saklek Kiatsongrit.

Muay Thai fighter scores crazy comeback win

Heading into this fight, Teeyai was the favorite, and it appeared as though he was on his way to a third consecutive win. The PK Saenchai fighter sent Saklek to the canvas with a left hand within the first minute of the first round. Saklek survived, returning to his feet and exchanging with Teeyai along the ropes. 

The second round was as chaotic as the first, as Saklek stung Teeyai with a body shot. The former smelled blood in the water, and as soon as the referee restarted the fight after the standing eight-count, he moved forward with another body shot. This time, the latter stayed on his feet and responded with a flying knee that slept Saklek. 

You can watch the finish below:

Teeyai doubles up on bonuses

Teeyai was full of emotion during his post-fight interview, where he revealed the reason why this finish was so important to him.

“A lot depended on this fight for me,” said Teeyai through his interpreter. “I traveled far and a trained really hard. I want to get that bonus so I can send my sister and my brother to university.”

ONE Championship Chairman Chatri Sityodtong awarded Teeyai with two bonuses that totaled 700,000 baht.

“I want to say big thanks to Chatri for giving me the bonuses,” said Teeyai. “Now I made sure I could do it tonight. I want to improve myself. I want to thank all my supporters and I want to take my shot with ONE Championship.”

With the win against Saklek, Teeyai improved to 3-0 in ONE. Watch the rest of ONE Friday Fights 18 here.

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

