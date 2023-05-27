Road to UFC Season 2, Ep 1-2 full results, highlights: Flyweights and featherweights advance on opening round

Screengrab, Road to UFC

Last February, Road to UFC’s first season crowned four Asian tournament champions. Japan’s Rinya Nakamura, South Korea’s Jeong Yeong Lee and Hyun Sung Park, and India’s Anshul Jubli all established themselves as top prospects from the Asian region and earned themselves UFC contracts.

Season two of these fun Asian tournaments are set to kick off once again, with the opening rounds happening in a two-day event on May 27 and 28. Once again, they will have four 8-man Asian tournaments from flyweight to lightweight.

Several Asian countries will be represented again, with fighters coming out of Japan, China, South Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, Mongolia, India, Thailand and Singapore set to compete in these events.

The first day will host the opening rounds for their flyweight and featherweight tournaments, along with two non-tournament bouts. There will be a few returning fighters that found success in the earlier tournaments, such as Season 1 finalists Yi Zha and Seung Guk Choi, along with Thai showman Topnoi Kiwram. With this happening in Shanghai, there will also be several fighters from China that are set to participate.

Another competitor of note is India’s Sumit Kumar, who as Bloody Elbow reported earlier, has been flagged for “legitimacy issues” and accused of padding his undefeated record.

How to watch Road to UFC Season 2

The events will be broadcast live from the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai China. For Asian countries, it will be broadcasted on the typical networks and outlets that UFC events are aired. For the rest of the world, it will be available to be streamed live at UFC Fight Pass.

Join us for early morning MMA fun, with 10 fights from Road to UFC Season 2. This will be split into two, with episode 1 kicking off at 6 a.m. ET and the second episode starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Below will have the full fight card, live results, along with highlights from the match ups.

Full Road to UFC, Season 2 Episode 1-2 fight card and results:

Episode 1 (6 a.m. ET)

Non-tournament: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (Mongolia) def. Topnoi Kiwram (Thailand) by Split Decision

Flyweight tournament: Rei Tsuruya (Japan) def. Ronal Siahaan (Indonesia) by Submission (Scarfhold armlock), R2

Featherweight tournament: Yi Zha (China) def. Wuziazibieke Jiahefu (China) by Submission (Armbar), R1

Flyweight tournament: Mark Climaco (Philippines) def. Jung Hyun Lee (South Korea) by unanimous decision.

Featherweight tournament: Sang Won Kim (South Korea) def. Keisuke Sasu (Japan) by TKO, R2

Episode 2 (8 a.m. ET)

Non-tournament: Nueraji Taiyilake (China) def. Han Seul Kim (South Korea) by KO (Elbow), R2.

Flyweight tournament: Ji Niushiyue (China) def. Billy Pasulatan (Indonedia) by TKO (punches), R1

Featherweight tournament: Koya Kanda (Japan) def. Yibugele (China) by decision (Unanimous)

Flyweight tournament: Seung Guk Choi (South Korea) def. Sumit Kumar (India) by decision (Unanimous)

Featherweight tournament: Lu Kai (China) def. Li Kaiwen (China) by TKO (Punches), R1

