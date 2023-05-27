Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan: Start time, date, where to stream, and full fight card

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan via Top Ranking Boxing on ESPN+ Saturday, May 27th, 2023.

It’s time! Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan is tonight, May 27, 2023, on ESPN+. Luis Alberto ‘El Venado’ Lopez will be taking on Michael Conlan for the second time. Staged at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK, the IBF Title will be on the line in a 12-round featherweight contest.

Conlan, the 31 year old Irish boxing sensation, (18-1, 9 KOs) has another chance to become world champion. The 2012 Olympic bronze medalist and 2015 World Amateur Championships gold medalist was not so lucky when he failed to defeat Leigh Wood back in 2022, due to a last round stoppage smothering his world title dreams.

Lopez, the Latino Champion, 29, (27-2, 15 KOs), of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, has been performing for seven years. In his last match up he won by majority decision squared up against Josh Warrington, December 10, 2022, resulting in his capture of the IBF Featherweight Championship, which happened to be his first world title, making this bout with Conlan his first title defense.

Conlan, the lad from Northern Ireland, is a friend to none other than Conor McGregor, and has been boxing professionally for six years based out of Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. In his last showdown, also on December 10, 2022, he electrified the crowd defeating Karim Guerfi via technical knockout. He plans to finish Lopez in a similar fashion.

Several high-stakes match-ups will be showcased on the card featuring Nick Ball vs. Ludomo Lumati battling for the WBC Silver featherweight title, Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski tangling for the IBO super-featherweight title, and Pierce O’Leary vs. Alan Ciorceri going at it for the WBC International super-lightweight title.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan airs today/tonight on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. ET (Saturday, May 27th., 2023). Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 5 p.m. ET. These times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card, which are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, are available here, ranging from £44-£305, with the box office opening at 4 p.m. BST the day of the event.

Lopez vs. Conlan is available to stream on the ESPN App. Buy the Top Rank Disney Bundle Trio Basic (with ads) for a mere $12.99 in the US. The bundle is a good deal, giving you Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). In the UK you can get all the glorious face-punching action on BT Sports.

For only ESPN+: Purchase an ESPN+ monthly subscription for only $9.99 (for new subscribers only). Your subscription will renew on a monthly basis at the monthly subscription price.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan will be carried by ESPN+ on the following devices and platforms:

