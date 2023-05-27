Subscribe
Boxing Events Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2
Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2: How to watch, start time, date, live stream and full fight card

Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood is tonight. Here's all the info you need to be ready in time for the big fight.

By: June M. Williams | 1 day ago
Mauricio 'Bronco' Lara vs. Leigh 'Leigh-thal' Wood Official Fight Poster | Matchmaking Boxing on DAZN

The Matchup

Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2 is today (or tonight depending on where you are) live only on DAZN, promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

That’s right, the rematch is on! After delivering a mini-classic just 98 days ago, Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara, 25, (26-2-1), 19 KOs, fighting out of Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, will be making his first title defense of his undisputed WBA title in a 12-round featherweight bout against Leigh ‘Leigh-thal’ Wood, 34, (26-3-0), 16 KOs, fighting out of Gedling, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom.

Lara became the WBA featherweight champion back on February 18, 2023, when he defeated world champion, Leigh Wood in their first altercation. He won his first world title that night, via technical knockout (TKO), after seven years boxing as a professional. Wood, with an eleven year professional boxing career, was left dejected, having lost his beloved WBA featherweight title, which was his first world title. He had won the championship in his bout against former champion, Can Xu back on July 31, 2021.

The pair are set to go at it again this weekend, running it back in their immediate rematch, which is almost certain to be full of fireworks again. Fans are yearning to see if Wood can settle the series or if Lara will prove his power to be too much for Wood all over again.

Two high-stakes matchups will be showcased on the undercard when super welterweights, Terri Harper vs. Ivana Habazin go to war to secure both the IBO Female World Championship, as well as the WBA Female World Championship. Prior to that, we get treated to a welterweight clash with Danny Ball going up against Jamie Robinson to secure the vacant BBBofC English Title.

Tale of the Tape

Mauricio Lara, Leigh Wood, Tale of the Tape, Mauricio 'Bronco' Lara vs Leigh 'Leigh-thal' Wood, Boxing, Matchbook Boxing, DAZN,

Start Time and Date

The Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara vs. Leigh ‘Leigh-thal’ Wood event airs live only on DAZN at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT (Saturday, May 27th., 2023). Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT. These times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card. Arena, date and time can all change.

Tickets

Tickets for Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood at the AO Arena in Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom are available here, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. local time the day of the event.

Price

Lara vs. Wood is available to stream live on web browsers at DAZN.com. You can sign up for a subscription here.

Plans start by opting to sign up for a year and pay less per month in twelve installments. Paying just $19.99 (US) today, renewing automatically at the same rate one month from your sign up date (this saves you $60/year). Auto-renewals can be cancelled at any time on the site in the My Account section.

They also offer you their “Flexible Pass Plan” where you simply pay once monthly, $24.99, with the option to cancel with 30 days prior notice.

Finally, they offer you their “Annual Super Saver” plan, which saves you $74.89 a year by paying for the entire year up front in the amount of $224.99, to get your best value.

Your DAZN subscription allows you to watch anytime, anywhere, streaming on your TV, mobile, computer or console. You will be provided access to the biggest names in boxing including Canelo, Ryan Garcia and more – like ‘Smith vs. Maxwell’ which is coming up on July 1st, 2023.

How to stream

Get big fights on any device! The Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2 card will stream live only on DAZN.com in over 200 countries across the globe (except Australia and New Zealand.) You can sign up for a subscription here.

However, if you are in Argentina, Chile and Columbia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following TV and streaming devices:

MOBILE DEVICESTV & STREAMING DEVICESGAME CONSOLES
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlaystation 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlaystation 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletsApple TVXBox Series X | S
Amazon Fire TabletComcast. xfinity.
Google Chromecast
LG Smart TV
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington highlights — during the Featherweight contest at the Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds | Image: IMAGO by: Stephen Gaunt

Maurice Lara vs. Leigh Wood Full Fight Card

Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood, Mauricio Lara, Leigh Wood, Mauricio 'Bronco' Lara, Leigh 'Leigh-thal' Wood, Matchroom Boxing, DAZN, Boxing,

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary for Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood will be available here on Bloody Elbow.

Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara Highlights

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Bloody Elbow Archives

