BJJ legend Orlando Sanchez’s cause of death revealed

The BJJ community experienced the loss of ADCC champ Orlando Sanchez last December at age 40. No cause of death was revealed at the time, but that has since been revealed a few months later.

Orlando Sanchez coroner’s report

According to a recent coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the Gracie Barra icon died of an accidental drug overdose with Fentanyl and Methamphetamine on December 15, 2022. Sanchez is survived by his wife and three children.

His family has not commented on the situation.

Sanchez’s history, past controveries

Sanchez made his name as a top-shelf Gracie Barra athlete, winning the In 2015 ADCC +99kg championship and taking second in 2017. He faced and defeated legends such as Dean Lister and Vinny Magalhães in his time, utilizing a top-heavy style in both gi and nogi competition.

His later years were marred with controversy, video of overly aggressive sparring with white belt students and his famously joint locking UFC fighter Sean Strickland during training camp. There were also multiple accusations dating from 2016-2021 that allege inappropriate, abusive relationships between Sanchez and his female students.

Addiction Resources

To any readers currently suffering or know someone in need of assistance, please contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Hotline hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit their website here. You are not alone.

