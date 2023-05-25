Sumo Natsu Basho results and highlights: Ura and Tobizaru bring the house down

Kiribayama with the banzuke. 日本相撲協会公式チャンネル/YouTube

The 2023 Grand Tournament of Sumo continues this month with the natsu basho (Summer or May Tournament), which takes place from May 14 to May 28 at the historic Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Bloody Elbow is your home for all the news, highlights and updates as this year’s field of competitors face off for the first time in an attempt to hold or better their place on the banzuke (rankings document).

You can stream this tournament via NHK World, both live and on demand. This can be done on their website via your web browser or the NHK World app on Apple and Android products. The live shows happen around 4:10 a.m. ET. Highlights are often shown at 12:30 a.m and are then available on demand.

For just bout replays you can download the official Grand Sumo app on Android and Apple products. That app will have all bouts, without much delay, but it will all be in Japanese and feature unavoidable spoilers.

You can also try your luck on YouTube.

For a preview of this month’s tournament you can check out my Five Reasons to watch post and my breakdown of the May banzuke (below).

And if you’re just getting into sumo and want to learn more about the way the sport works and its history, check out Sumostew on YouTube. Here’s her latest video, which covers how rikishi almost always fight hurt (and why that is so).

The results below only refer to the makuuchi division. For lower division results, please visit sumo.or.jp.

Please jump in the comments to share your thoughts on the tournament and our coverage of it here on Bloody Elbow.

Day 1

Results

Kagayaki (M17, 1-0) def. Oho (M16, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Tsurugisho (M15, 1-0) def. Mitoryu (M16, 0-1) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Myogiryu (M14, 1-0) def. Ichiyamamoto (M15, 0-1) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Asanoyama (M14, 1-0) def. Chiyoshoma (M13, 0-1) via yorikiri*

Aoiyama (M12, 1-0) def. Kotoeko (M12, 0-1) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Hokuseiho (M11, 1-0) def. Daishoho (M11, 0-1) via yorikiri

Takarafuji (M10, 1-0) def. Ryuden (M10, 0-1) via yorikiri

Hiradoumi (M9, 1-0) def. Onosho (M9, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi*

Sadanoumi (M8, 1-0) def. Takanosho (M8, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi*

Hokutofuji (M7, 1-0) def. Tamawashi (M7, 0-1) via oshidashi

Meisei (M6, 1-0) def. Mitakeumi (M6, 0-1) via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Kotoshoho (M5, 1-0) def Kinbozan (M5, 0-1) via yorikiri

Ura (M4, 1-0) def. Nishikigi (M4, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi*

Kotonowaka (K, 1-0) def. Tobizau (M3, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi*

Wakamotoharu (S, 1-0) def. Endo (M2, 0-1) via uwatedashinage (pulling over armthrow)*

Daieisho (S, 1-0) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 0-1) via oshidashi

Hoshoryu (S, 1-0) def. Takayasu (M2, 0-1) via fusen (default)

Kiribayama (S, 1-0) def. Midorifuji (M1, 0-1) via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Takakeisho (O, 1-0) def, Abi (M1, 0-1) via oshidashi*

Terunofuji (Y, 1-0) def. Shodai (K, 0-1) via sukuinage (beltless armthrow)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

The video I posted up top from Sumostew about wrestlers fighting injured feels especially relevant now. Takakeisho, who needs a winning record to remain ozeki, looks like he hasn’t recovered from the knee injury that took him out of the March tournament. He beat Abi, smartly, this day, pivoting away from his fellow pusher. Afterwards he hobbled off the dohyo. I doubt he makes it through 15 days.

Takakeisho looks banged up after Day 1.

Takayasu was out today, with a thigh injury suffered in morning practice. That gave Hoshoryu the default win. Hoshoryu joined the other ozeki chasers with wins on Day 1. Kiribayama used Midorifuji’s favourite move to beat him. Daieisho blasted through Nishikifuji. And Wakamotoharu beat Endo with a wonderful throw.

Bout of the day for me was the chaotic affair between Kotonowaka and Tobizaru.

Kotonowaka (mint) defeats Tobizaru (purple).

Terunofuji looked good in beating the rejuvenated Shodai. He took Shodai’s powerful push from the tachiai and was forced back all the way to the straw before he put on the brakes. On the edge he was able to turn and sling Shodai off the ring.

Terunofuji (front) beats Shodai.

Day 2

Results

Gonoyama (J1, 2-0) def. Kagayaki (M17, 0-2) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Mitoryu (M16, 1-1) def. Oho (M16, 1-1) via oshidashi

Ichiyamamoto (M15, 1-1) def. Tsurugisho (M15, 1-1) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Asanoyama (M14, 2-0) def. Myogiryu (M14, 1-1) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Kotoeko (M12, 1-1) def. Chiyoshoma (M13, 0-2) via kakenage (hooking inner thigh throw)*

Aoiyama (M12, 2-0) def. Daishoho (M11, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Takarafuji (M10, 2-0) def. Hokuseiho (M11, 1-1) via yorikiri

Ryuden (M10, 1-1) def. Hiradoumi (M9, 1-1) via yorikiri

Onosho (M9, 1-1) def. Takanosho (M8, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi

Tamawashi (M7, 1-1) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 1-1) via kotenage (arm lock throw)*

Mitakeumi (M6, 1-1) def. Hokutofuji (M7, 1-1) via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Meisei (M6, 2-0) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-1) via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Kinbozan (M5, 1-1) def. Nishikigi (M4, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi

Shodai (K, 1-1) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 0-2) via yorikiri*

Kiribayama (S, 2-0) def. Endo (M2, 0-2) via oshidashi

Wakamotoharu (S, 2-0) def. Tobizaru (M3, 0-2) via tsukitaoshi (frontal thrust down)*

Daieisho (S, 2-0) def. Ura (M4, 1-1) via oshidashi

Hoshoryu (S, 2-0) def. Midorifuji (M1, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi*

Kotonowaka (K, 2-0) def. Takakeisho (O, 0-2) via yorikiri

Terunofuji (Y, 2-0) def. Abi (M1, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Terunofuji moved to 2-0 on Day 2, beating Abi after Abi’s patented tsuppari attack hit a brick wall.

Terunofuji (left) beats Abi (right).

Takakeisho made it onto the dohyo on Day 2, with heavy strapping on his left knee. He met Kotonowaka and, after locking up, he was not able to drive with enough to power to prevent the komusubi from walking him out of the ring.

Day 2 was filled with thrilling and hectic matches further down the bout order. Multiple bouts finished with razor thin decisions and a handful of those lead to torinaoshi (immediate rematch). That happened to my bout of the day Hokutofuji vs. Mitakeumi and runner-up bout of the day, Shodai vs. Nishikifuji.

The ozeki chasers all got wins on Day 2. Wakamotoharu was particularly impressive in launching Tobizaru into the first row.

Wakamotoharu (black) beats Tobizaru (purple).

Day 3

Results

Shonannoumi (J1, 2-1) def. Oho (M16, 1-2) via tsukiotoshi (frontal crush out)

Kagayaki (M17, 1-2) def. Tsurugisho (M15, 1-2) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Mitoryu (M16, 2-1) def. Ichiyamamoto (M15, 1-2) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Myogiryu (M14, 2-1) def. Chiyoshoma (M13, 0-3) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Asanoyama (M14, 3-0) def. Kotoeko (M12, 1-2) via yorikiri*

Hokuseiho (M11, 2-1) def. Aoiyama (M12, 2-1) via yorikiri

Daishoho (M11, 1-2) def. Takarafuji (M10, 2-1) via yorikiri

Ryuden (M10, 2-1) def. Onosho (M9, 1-2) via yorikiri

Hiradoumi (M9, 2-1) def. Takanosho (M8, 0-3) via yorikiri*

Sadanoumi (M8, 2-1) def. Hokutofuji (M7, 1-2) via hatakikomi

Mitakeumi (M6, 2-1) def. Tamawashi (M7, 1-2) via oshidashi*

Meisei (M6, 3-0) def. Kinbozan (M5, 1-2) via oshidashi

Ura (M4, 2-1) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-2) via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)

Kotonowaka (K, 3-0) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 0-3) via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Tobizaru (M3, 1-2) def. Hoshoryu (S, 2-1) via hatakikomi*

Abi (M1, 1-2) def. Kiribayama (S, 2-1) via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Wakamotoharu (S, 3-0) def. Shodai (K, 1-2) via tsukiotoshi*

Daieisho (S, 3-0) def. Nishikigi (M4, 0-3) via oshidashi

Takakeisho (O, 2-1) def. Midorifuji (M1, 0-3) via oshidashi*

Terunofuji (Y, 3-0) def. Endo (M2, 0-3) via oshidashi

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

The yokozuna continued to impress on Day 3, dispatching of Endo. Though, it wasn’t as easy for him as the past two opponents, Terunofuji wasn’t fooled by Endo’s attempts to change angles and was able to chase him and eventually put him out the ring.

The sekiwake class suffered its first losses this day. Kiribayama came up short against Abi’s relentless rush and Hoshoryu got henka’d by the tricky Tobizaru.

Wakamotoharu and Shodai put on a hell of a bout, with Wakamotoharu withstanding Shodai’s push and turning him at the edge of the dohyo to secure a slam and the win.

My bout of the day is Hiradoumi vs. Takanosho. These two clashed like bulls in the middle of the ring. The smaller Hiradoumi was able to both absorb the hits and brush enough of them off to not be forced too far back. After his foot touched the straw he locked onto Takanosho’s belt with one hand and then kept his hips back far enough to prevent his opponent doing the same. With the grip secured he was able to hop Takanosho out of the ring.

Ura had a fun win, slapping down Kotoshoho and then showing off his shiko form.

Asanoyama made it to 3-0 despite a very close call against Kotoeko. The former ozeki ended up fully sprawled out in that bout, but his arms touched down just after Kotoeko’s foot.

Day 4

Results

Mitoryu (M16, 3-1) def. Azumaryu (J2, 0-4) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Ichiyamamoto (M15, 2-2) def. Kagayaki (M17, 1-3) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Asanoyama (M14, 4-0) def. Oho (M16, 1-3) via oshidashi*

Tsurugisho (M15, 2-2) def. Myogiryu (M14, 2-2) via yorikiri

Chiyoshoma (M13, 1-3) def. Aoiyama (M12, 2-2) via uwatehineri (twisting over arm throw)

Kotoeko (M12, 2-2) def. Daishoho (M11, 1-3) via shitatenage (underarm throw)*

Hokuseiho (M11, 3-1) def. Ryuden (M10, 2-2) via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Hiradoumi (M9, 3-1) def. Takarafuji (M10, 2-2) via oshidashi

Sadanoumi (M8, 3-1) def. Onosho (M9, 1-3) via uwatenage

Takanosho (M8, 1-3) def. Tamawashi (M7, 1-3) via tsukiotoshi (frontal crush out)*

Meisei (M6, 4-0) def. Hokutofuji (M7, 1-3) via yorikiri

Kinbozan (M5, 2-2) def. Mitakeumi (M6, 2-2) via yorikiri

Nishikigi (M4, 1-3) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-3) via tsukiotoshi

Ura (M4, 3-1) def. Midorifuji (M1, 0-4) via yorikiri

Daieisho (S, 4-0) def. Shodai (K, 1-3) via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Hoshoryu (S, 3-1) def. Abi (M1, 1-3) via oshidashi

Kiribayama (S, 3-1) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 0-4) via hatakikomi*

Wakamotoharu (S, 4-0) def. Kotonowaka (K, 3-1) via oshidashi*

Takakeisho (O, 3-1) def. Endo (M2, 0-4) via hatakikomi*

Terunofuji (Y, 4-0) def. Tobizaru (M3, 1-3) via kimedashi (arm barring force out)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

On Day 3 Abi showed us what happens when you try and slap Terunofuji. This day Tobizaru decided to teach us what happens when you grab the king’s belt. Check out how that went below:

Painful, to say the least.

Terunofuji is looking unstoppable so far this tournament and, frankly, it’s a joy to see.

Ozeki Takakeisho also got a win today. He is clearly trying to get to eight wins as quick as possible so he can sit the rest of this one out. He’s known for his highly aggressive charging style, but he’s been far more cautious this tournament and today he won via henka. All this is to spare his battered knees.

Two other rikishi joining Terunofuji at 4-0 today were Daieisho and Wakamotoharu. Daieisho is smashing through his competition. Wakamotoharu is having thrilling bouts and showing he is elite in both attack and defence.

Former ozeki Asanoyama is also 4-0. His record comes against wrestlers who are below his level, though. Here’s hoping he continues to do what’s expected of him and we see him matched up with the san’yaku later on in the tournament.

Day 5

Results

Mitoryu (M16, 4-1) def. Kagayaki (M17, 1-4) via tsukiotoshi (frontal crush out)

Tsurugisho (M15, 3-2) def. Tohakuryu (J2, 2-3) via tasukiotoshi

Oho (M16, 2-3) def. Ichiyamamoto (M15, 2-3) via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Myogiryu (M14, 3-2) def. Kotoeko (M12, 2-3) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Asanoyama (M14, 5-0) def. Aoiyama (M12, 2-3) via oshidashi (frontal push out)*

Chiyoshoma (M13, 2-3) def. Daishoho (M11, 1-4) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Hokuseiho (M11, 4-1) def. Hiradoumi (M9, 3-2) via oshidashi

Takarafuji (M10, 3-2) def. Takanosho (M8, 1-4) via yorikiri

Ryuden (M10, 3-2) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 3-2) via oshidashi

Onosho (M9, 2-3) def. Tamawashi (M7, 1-4) via oshidashi

Mitakeumi (M6, 3-2) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-4) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Hokutofuji (M7, 2-3) def. Kinbozan (M5, 2-3) via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Meisei (M6, 5-0) def. Nishikigi (M4, 1-4) via shitatenage (underarm throw)

Nishikifuji (M3, 1-4) def. Endo (M2, 0-5) via tsukiotoshi

Wakamotoharu (S, 5-0) def. Midorifuji (M1, 0-5) via yorikiri*

Abi (M1, 2-3) def. Daieisho (S, 4-1) via tsukiotoshi

Hoshoryu (S, 4-1) def. Shodai (K, 1-4) via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Kiribayama (S, 4-1) def. Kotonowaka (K, 3-2) via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Tobizaru (M3, 2-3) def. Takakeisho (O, 3-2) via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Terunofuji (Y, 5-0) def. Ura (M4, 3-2) via kimedashi (arm-barring force out)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Terunofuji keeps winning. The yokozuna got to 5-0 on Day 5 with a win over Ura, using the same painful technique he slapped onto Tobizaru the previous day. We’re yet to see any sign that his knees will prevent him from continuing this domination over the competition.

Takakeisho took a tough loss to Tobizaru this day. Both were in free-fall at the end of the bout, but it was Tobizaru who was able to generate enough hang-time to get the win. That drops the ozeki to 3-2. He did look as though he was able to push with power from his badly banged up knees, though.

Wakamotoharu is still perfect. He bested the struggling Midorifuji. Daieisho took his first loss, succumbing to Abi in a battle of the most aggressive dudes on the dohyo. Meisei and Asanoyama both got to 5-0, though their level of competition has been far behind Wakamotoharu’s. That being said, Meisei’s win is my bout of the day.

Day 6

Results

Bushozan (J3, 5-1) def. Ichiyamamoto (M15, 2-4) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Oho (M16, 3-3) def. Tsurugisho (M15, 3-3) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Asanoyama (M14, 6-0) def. Mitoryu (M16, 4-2) via yorikiri (frontal force out)*

Chiyoshoma (M13, 3-3) def. Kagayaki (M17, 1-5) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Myogiryu (M14, 4-2) def. Aoiyama (M12, 2-4) via yorikiri*

Hokuseiho (M11, 5-1) def. Kotoeko (M12, 2-4) via yorikiri

Onosho (M9, 3-3) def. Takarafuji (M12, 2-4) via okuritaoshi (rear push down)

Hiradoumi (M9, 4-2) def. Daishoho (M11, 1-5) via yorikiri*

Takanosho (M8, 2-4) def. Ryuden (M10, 3-3) via yorikiri

Mitakeumi (M6, 4-2) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 3-3) via oshidashi*

Kinbozan (M5, 3-3) def. Tamawashi (M7, 1-5) via tsukiotoshi

Hokutofuji (M7, 3-3) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-5) via hatakikomi

Meisei (M6, 6-0) def. Ura (M4, 3-3) via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Midorifuji (M1, 1-5) def. Endo (M2, 0-6) via oshidashi

Shodai (K, 2-4) def. Kotonowaka (K, 3-3) via oshidashi

Kiribayama (S, 5-1) def. Tobizaru (M3, 2-4) via uwatenage (overarm throw)

Abi (M1, 3-3) def. Wakamotoharu (S, 5-1) via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Daieisho (S, 5-1) def. Hoshoryu (S, 4-2) via oshidashi

Takakeisho (O, 4-2) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 1-5) via oshidashi

Terunofuji (Y, 6-0) def. Nishikigi (M4, 1-5) via kotenage (arm lock throw)*

Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Terunofuji remains undefeated after Day 6. In his latest bout he met a spirited Nishikigi, who was able to push back and forth before getting dumped with an arm lock throw.

Takakeisho got another win this day. In pushing out Nishikifuji, the ozeki looked about as fit and spry as he did on Day 1 of the tournament (before he seemingly dinged up his already hurt knees). He’s at 4-2 now, half-way to securing his ozeki rank for another tournament.

The new ozeki candidates Kiribayama and Daieisho looked good on Day 6, both earning wins against good opposition. Kiribayama threw down Tobizaru. Daieisho pushed out Hoshoryu.

Wakamotoharu took his first loss today, succumbing to the active hands of Abi right off the tachiai.

Meisei and Asanoyama remain undefeated this tournament. Meisei got a quality win over Ura on Day 6. Asaonoyama continues to feast on low level maegashira guys.

My bout of the day is this back-and-forth tilt between Daishoho and Hiradoumi.

Day 7

Results

Myogiryu (M14, 5-2) def. Enho (J3, 0-7) via kotenage (arm lock throw)

Asanoyama (M14, 7-0) def. Ichiyamamoto (M15, 2-5) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Chiyoshoma (M13, 4-3) def. Mitoryu (M16, 4-3) via sotogake (outside leg trip)*

Kagayaki (M17, 2-5) def. Kotoeko (M12, 2-5) via oshidashi

Tsurugisho (M15, 4-3) def. Hokuseiho (M11, 5-2) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Oho (M16, 4-3) def. Takarafuji (M10, 3-4) via oshidashi

Daishoho (M11, 2-5) def. Ryuden (M10, 3-4) via kimedashi (arm barring force out)

Hiradoumi (M9, 5-2) def. Aoiyama (M12, 2-5) via oshidashi*

Onosho (M9, 4-3) def. Hokutofuji (M7, 3-4) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Mitakeumi (M6, 5-2) def. Takanosho (M8, 2-5) via yorikiri*

Meisei (M6, 7-0) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 3-4) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Tamawashi (M7, 2-5) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-6) via hatakikomi

Tobizaru (M3, 3-4) def. Nishikigi (M4, 1-6) via hatakikomi

Midorifuji (M1, 2-5) def. Abi (M1, 3-4) via oshidashi

Hoshoryu (S, 5-2) def. Endo (M2, 0-7) via fusen (default)

Shodai (K, 3-4) def. Kiribayama (S, 5-2) via yorikiri

Wakamotoharu (S, 6-1) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 1-6) via oshidashi

Daieisho (S, 6-1) def. Kotonowaka (K, 3-4) via oshidashi

Takakeisho (O, 5-2) def. Ura (M4, 3-4) via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)*

Terunofuji (Y, 7-0) def. Kinbozan (M5, 3-4) via uwatenage (over arm throw)

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Three wrestlers remain with perfect records after Day 7. Terunofuji quickly dispatched of Kinbozan (who is making only his second top division appearance and faced a yokozuna for the first time in his career). Meisei got through a tricky bout with Sadanoumi. And Asanoyama keeps making it look easy at the bottom of the maegashira ranks.

Asanoyama (black) defeats Ichiyamamoto (blue).

Bout of the day for me is Daieisho using incredible strength to first push off the straw to stay in and then force Kotonowaka back and out. He continues to look likely for an ozeki promotion. Kiribayama took a loss to Shodai today, to drop him to 5-2, but he should still find the wins he needs over the rest of the tournament.

Takakeisho looked great (and healthy) again this day, bouncing Ura out of the dohyo without too much trouble.

Day 8

Results

Myogiryu (M14, 6-2) def. Mitoryu (M16, 4-4) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Tsurugisho (M15, 5-3) def. Chiyoshoma (M13, 4-4) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Ichiyamamoto (M15. 3-5) def. Aoiyama (M12, 2-6) via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Kotoeko (M12, 3-5) def. Oho (M16, 4-4) hatakikomi*

Hokuseiho (M11, 6-2) def. Asanoyama (M17, 7-1) via shitatanage (underarm throw)*

Kagayaki (M17, 3-5) def. Daishoho (M11, 2-6) via tsukiotaoshi (thrust down)

Sadanoumi (M8, 4-4) def. Takarafuji (M10, 3-5) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Hokutofuji (M7, 4-4) def. Takanosho (M8, 2-6) via oshidashi

Tamawashi (M7, 3-5) def. Ryuden (M10, 3-5) via oshidashi

Hiradoumi (M9, 6-2) def. Meisei (M6, 7-1) via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Onosho (M9, 5-3) def. Mitakeumi (M6, 5-3) via watashikomi (thigh grabbing push down)*

Nishikifuji (M3, 2-6) def. Kinbozan (M5, 3-5) via yorikiri

Abi (M1, 4-4) def. Tobizaru (M3. 3-5) via oshidashi

Midorifuji (M1, 3-5) def. Daiesho (S, 6-2) via tsukitaoshi*

Hoshoryu (S, 6-2) def. Kotonowaka (K, 3-5) via kakenage (hooking inner thigh throw)*

Kiribayama (S, 6-2) def. Ura (M5, 4-4) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Nishikigi (M4, 2-6) def. Wakamotoharu (S, 6-2) via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)

Takakeisho (O, 6-2) def. Shodai (K, 3-5) via tsukidashi

Terunofuji (Y, 8-0) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-7) via oshidashi

*Must see bouts!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0O2pD_Ogzo&

Quick analysis

What an incredible day of action this was. We saw 11 different kimarite (winning techniques) this day, including some pretty rare ones, like this watashikomi from Onosho.

I can’t pick between my bouts of the day, both Kotoeko vs. Oho and Hiradoumi vs. Meisei were absolutely thrilling.

In losing to Hiradoumi, Meisei drops to 7-1. Asaonoyama also dropped to 7-1 with a loss to the giant Hokuseiho. That means, thanks to his no nonense win over Kotoshoho, Terunofuji stands alone with an 8-0 record. Feels like a zen yusho (undefeated championship) is on the table for him.

Takakeisho continued to look much improved this day, pushing Shodai out without incident. A pair of susprise losses for Daieisho and Wakamotoharu have pegged them back in the ozeki race, leaving them level with Kiribayama and Hoshoryu.

Day 9

Results

Oho (M16, 5-4) def. Myogiryu (M14, 6-3) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Kotoeko (M12, 4-5) def. Mitoryu (M16, 4-5) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Aoiyama (M12, 3-6) def. Kagayaki (M17, 3-6) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Daishoho (M11, 3-6) def. Ichiyamamoto (M15, 3-6) via yorikiri

Tsurugisho (M15, 6-3) def. Takarafuji (M10, 3-6) via yorikiri

Asanoyama (M14, 8-1) def. Ryuden (M10, 3-6) via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Hokuseiho (M11, 7-2) def. Onosho (M9, 5-4) via yorikiri

Chiyoshoma (M13, 5-4) def. Tamawashi (M7, 3-6) via sotogake (outside leg trip)*

Hiradoumi (M9, 7-2) def. Hokutofuji (M7, 4-5) via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Takanosho (M8, 3-6) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-8) via oshitaoshi

Sadanoumi (M8, 5-4) def. Kinbozan (M5, 3-6) via yorikiri

Mitakeumi (M6, 6-3) def. Ura (M4, 3-6) via oshitaoshi

Tobizaru (M3, 4-5) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 2-7) via hatakikomi

Shodai (K, 4-5) def. Midorifuji (M1, 3-6) via kimedashi (arm barring force out)

Kotonowaka (K, 4-5) def. Abi (M1, 4-5) via okuridashi (rear push out)

Wakamotoharu (S, 7-2) def. Hoshoryu (S, 6-3) via kirikaeshi (twisting backward knee trip)*

Kiribayama (S, 7-2) def. Daieisho (S, 6-3) via tsukiotoshi

Nishikigi (M4, 3-6) def. Takakeisho (O, 6-3) via yorikiri

Meisei (M6, 8-1) def. Terunofuji (Y, 8-1) via yorikiri*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Wow. Meisei just handed Terunofuji his first loss of the competition and did so in emphatic style. The former sekiwake smashed into the yokozuna off the tachiai with incredible force, which seemed to surprised and put Terunofuji off balance immediately. From there Meisei was dogged in thrusting at the larger Terunofuji, forcing him to the edge, and then over, the straw while avoiding the big man’s attempts to grab a hold of a belt.

With his win Meisei secures kachi-koshi and also scores him the first kinboshi (gold star) of his career. Just an awesome day for the 27-year-old.

Asanoyama joined Meisei and Terunofuji in 8-1 records this day by beating Ryuden (who didn’t make it easy). Takakeisho took a loss to Nishikigi and Kiribayama beat Daieisho in a carbon copy bout of their March championship bouts (in which Kiribayama withstood Daieisho’s push and then pivoted away to make his opponent face-plant in the clay).

Bout of the day is Meisei vs. Terunofuji, but Wakamotoharu vs. Hoshoryu was also great (where Wakamotoharu launched Hoshoryu to the ground while defending the Golden Boy’s dangerous judo throw).

No gifs today! Looks like NHK found my stash. So I’ll have to brainstorm another way to share that stuff.

Day 10

Results

Kagayaki (M17, 4-6) def. Myogiryu (M14, 6-4) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Aoiyama (M12, 4-6) def. Mitoryu (M16, 4-6) via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Kotoeko (M12, 5-5) def. Ichiyamamoto (M15, 3-7) via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Oho (M16, 6-4) def. Ryuden (M10, 3-7) via oshidashi

Chiyoshoma (M13, 6-4) def. Onosho (M9, 5-5) via shitatenage (underarm throw)

Asanoyama (M14, 9-1) def. Hiradoumi (M13, 6-4) via hatakikomi

Tsurugisho (M15, 7-3) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 5-5) via yorikiri (frontal force out)*

Daishoho (M11, 4-6) def. Takanosho (M8, 3-7) via oshidahi

Tamawashi (M7, 4-6) def. Takarafuji (M10, 3-7) via oshidashi

Hokuseiho (M11, 8-2) def. Meisei (M6, 8-2) via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Ura (M4, 4-6) def. Hokutofuji (M17, 4-6) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Nishikigi (M4, 4-6) def. Mitakeumi (M6, 6-4) via uwatedashinage (pulling over armthrow)

Tobizaru (M3, 5-5) def. Midorifuji (M1, 3-7) via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Abi (M1, 5-5) def. Shodai (K, 4-6) via oshidashi

Kiribayama (S, 8-2) def. Wakamotoharu (S, 7-3) via kotenage (arm lock throw)*

Daieisho (S, 7-3) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-9) via fusen (default)

Hoshoryu (S, 7-3) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 2-8) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kinbozan (M5, 4-6) def. Takakeisho (O, 6-4) via oshidashi

Terunofuji (Y, 9-1) def. Kotonowaka (K, 4-6) via yorikiri

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Terunofuji had a close call this day. After suffering his first loss of the tournament on Day 9, he came up against the difficult to handle Kotonowaka (on of the few rikishi on the scene as big and strong as he is). Kotonowaka pushed Terunofuji to the brink in their match, but after both men defended the initial pushes, their gas tanks emptied. Terunofuji won the race for a second wind and was able to get the yorikiri and his tournament leading ninth win.

Two epic bouts highlighted this day for me: one short, one long. I can’t pick between them for my bout of the day.

Kiribayama vs. Wakamotoharu was a fast paced clash which condensed a tremendous amount of skill into a very violent twenty seconds. Kiribayama used his judo to defend Wakamotoharu’s throw attempt and then was able to toss his opponent, brutally, off the ring.

Kiribayama defeats Wakamotoharu.

Hokuseiho vs. Meisei was an incredible war of attrition with Meisei doing all he can to push the 6’7″ youngster over the straw. Somehow, Hokuseiho was able to stay in, using one foot, and get himself back into control of the bout and in a position to toss Meisei to the ground. Wow. In only his second top division tournament, Hokuseiho is showing the hype around him is real.

Hokuseiho (mint) defeats Meisei (blue).

Day 11

Results

Daishoho (M11, 5-6) def. Mitoryu (M16, 4-7) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Kagayaki (M17, 5-6) def. Takarafuji (M10, 3-8) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Ryuden (M10, 4-7) def. Aoiyama (M12, 4-7) via yorikiri

Onosho (M9, 6-5) def. Myogiryu (M14, 6-5) via oshidashi

Takanosho (M8, 4-7) def. Chiyoshoma (M13, 6-5) via oshidashi*

Oho (M16, 7-4) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 5-6) via yorikiri

Tamawashi (M7, 5-6) def. Ichiyamamoto (M15, 3-8) via oshidashi

Tsurugisho (M15, 8-3) def. Mitakeumi (M6, 6-5) via yorikiri*

Asanoyama (M14, 10-1) def. Meisei (M6, 8-3) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kotoeko (M12, 6-5) def. Kinbozan (M5, 4-7) via yorikiri

Nishikigi (M4, 5-6) def. Hokutofuji (M7, 4-7) via yorikiri

Ura (M4, 5-6) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 2-9) via tottari (arm bar throw)*

Takayasu (M2, 1-1-9) def. Abi (M1, 5-6) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Shodai (K, 5-6) def. Tobizaru (M3, 5-6) via oshidashi

Kotonowaka (K, 5-6) def. Midorifuji (M1, 3-8) via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Kiribayama (S, 9-2) def. Hiradoumi (M9, 7-4) via yorikiri*

Wakamotoharu (S, 8-3) def. Hokuseiho (M11, 8-3) def. utchari (backward pivot throw)*

Takakeisho (O, 7-4) def. Daieisho (S, 7-4) def. hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Terunofuji (Y, 10-1) def. Hoshoryu (S, 7-4) via kimedashi (arm barring force out)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Day 11 delivered some more incredible matches as we inch towards the business end of this tournament. Wakamotoharu vs. Hokusieho was phenomenal and has to be my bout of the day. Hokuseiho did what we expect of him now, nullify the opening attack of his opponent and then lock him up with his impossible to break double belt grip.

From the grip Hokuseiho uses his 6’7″ frame to lean on and exhaust the opponent until he can force him out or sling him down. Wakamotoharu wasn’t having that today, though. He’s probably the most athletic rikishi on the scene and he was able to hold onto Hokuseiho and not get gassed, to the point when Hokuseiho made his move Wakamotoharu had the strength (and know-how) to reverse the giant on the edge of the ring and score a photo finish victory with a rarely executed backward pivot throw.

Wakamotoharu (black) defeats Hokuseiho (mint).

Other great bouts of note were Kiribayama defeating a very tough Hiradoumi, Asanoyama winning a photo finish of his own against Meisei, Terunofuji blocking Hoshoryu and painfully walking him out the ring and Ura entering the matrix to beat Nishikifuji.

Ura (pink) defeats Nishikifuji (plum).

Leaders now are Terunofuji and Asanoyama, who both sit at 10-1. If they keep winning, we will have a heck of a storyline to talk about on the final day.

Day 12

Results

Ichiyamamoto (M15, 4-8) def. Chiyoshoma (M13, 6-6) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Myogiryu (M14, 7-5) def. Daishoho (M11, 5-7) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Takarafuji (M10, 4-8) def. Mitoryu (M16, 4-8) via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Oho (M16, 8-4) def. Onosho (M9, 6-6) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Tsurugisho (M15, 9-3) def. Hiradoumi (M9, 7-5) via yorikiri

Kotoeko (M12, 7-5) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 5-7) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Hokutofuji (M7, 5-7) def. Ryuden (M10, 4-8) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Tamawashi (M7, 6-6) def. Aoiyama (M12, 4-8) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Mitakeumi (M6, 7-5) def. Kagayaki (M17, 5-7) via oshidashi

Ura (M4, 6-6) def. Tobizaru (M3, 5-7) via zubuneri (head pivot throw)*

Nishikifuji (M3, 3-9) def. Takanosho (M8, 4-8) via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Abi (M1, 6-6) def. Meisei (M6, 8-4) via oshitaoshi

Midorifuji (M1, 4-8) def. Takayasu (M2, 1-2-9) via oshidashi

Nishikigi (M4, 6-6) def. Kotonowaka (K, 5-7) via oshidashi

Shodai (K, 6-6) def. Kinbozan (M5, 4-8) via yorikiri

Daiseisho (S, 8-4) def. Asanoyama (M14, 10-2) via oshidashi*

Hoshoryu (S, 8-4) def. Hokuseiho (M11, 8-4) via okuridashi

Kiribayama (S, 10-2) def. Takakeisho (O, 7-5) via yorikiri

Terunofuji (Y, 11-1) def. Wakamotoharu (S, 8-4) via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Terunofuji stands alone at the top of the standings after he beat Wakamotoharu to go 11-1. Motoharu gave it his all, though, charging in at the yokozuna and forcing him back, before getting turned and dumped (rather painfully) off the edge of the dohyo.

Terunofuji (left) defeats Wakamotoharu (right).

Asaonoyama dropped to 10-2 after being forced out by Daieisho. Daieisho had to win this bout to keep his hopes of ozeki promotion alive. Kiribayama looks a shoe in for ozeki after going 10-2 with a powerful display of sumo over Takakeisho, driving the current ozeki back and out in short time.

Kiribayama (left) defeats Takakeisho (right).

Match of the day is the pure chaos match-up between Ura and Tobizaru which ended in an extremely rare head pivot throw. Both men are worth the price of admissions, so when they meet you know you are going to see something special (or weird).

Ura (pink) defeats Tobizaru (purple).

Day 13

Results

Coming soon…

Quick analysis

Coming soon…

Day 14

Results

Coming soon…

Quick analysis

Coming soon…

Final Day

Results

Coming soon…

Quick analysis

Coming soon…

Don’t want to miss an update? Subscribe to my Substack, Sumo Stomp!, for a heads up on all my sumo content. It’s completely free and a place for fellow sumo stans to hang and chat about what’s happening in the world of sumo

And, if you haven’t already, you should subscribe to the Bloody Elbow Substack, too, which is home to premium and exclusive BE content.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author