It’s official – Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford PPV date

We’ve been waiting for it for years. Earlier this week details surfaced of the potential deal, but now it’s official: Errol Spence and Terence Crawford will be facing each other in the ring. They’ll be fighting for the undisputed welterweight championship, on July 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will be broadcast as a Showtime PPV, with details of that to be confirmed.

The Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford announcement

The news broke when Crawford tweeted out the fight poster, with Errol Spence swiftly following on Instagram. With PBC and Showtime further confirming it with their own twitter posts, boxing fans can be confident: this one’s been signed and sealed. Short of any accidents, this is finally happening.

The trash-talking started immediately. Spence’s post suggested that the fight could be “a one sided ass-whooping”, while Crawford told fans via ESPN “watch me fry this fish”.

What’s at stake?

As noted, the winner will be crowned undisputed champion of the 147lb division. Spence holds the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, whereas Crawford will be bringing the WBO belt with him. More than that, though, this will prove who is the better between two of the best fighters of the last decade, not just in the division but in the sport.

A huge week for fight fans

The announcement of this fight makes for an incredibly busy week in combat sport. The Crawford vs. Spence PPV will share its fight date with UFC 291, headlined by the rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday the 24th in Japan, we’ll see another top pound-for-pound boxer. The massive-punching Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue will step up to super-bantamweight to take on rising star and defending champion Stephen Fulton. That’s a fight that has less attention but may well end up being of equal quality. Either way, mark your calendars: we’ve got a lot coming our way.

