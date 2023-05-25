Mackenzie Dern filed domestic violence order against estranged husband

UFC Vegas 73's Mackenzie Dern during her fight with Angela Hill | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

A week ago Mackenzie Dern defeated Angela Hill in the main event of UFC Vegas 73, furthering her campaign to challenge for a UFC title in the strawweight division. During the build up to the fight, Dern spoke of how the breakup of her marriage had been a source of motivation for the fight and had lead her to desiring a new start in her life.

Mackenzie Dern said police were called to her house

During an appearance on The MMA Hour this week Dern further discussed her impending divorce, which has also spawned a custody battle for her three-year-old daughter.

Mackenzie Dern on the MMA Hour.

“I stayed in my relationship because I believed in the family, and I believe that that’s what God wanted and stuff,” said Dern. “But there’s a certain point where you try, try and try, and things don’t change, and it just keeps getting worse and worse.”

Dern then claimed that the situation at home lead to police being called to her house.

“It was just getting out of control. And going through that in front of your daughter, you don’t want your daughter to witness that.”

Mackenzie Dern’s estranged husband responds

Mackenzie Dern’s estranged husband Wesley Santos responded to Dern’s recent comments in a prepared statement.

“I am disappointed that Mackenzie chose to make public statements about our divorce, especially since it involves the custody of our beautiful daughter,” read the statement, which was shared by MMA Fighting. “Because we are in the middle of legal proceedings, I cannot comment on anything at this time, except to say that Mackenzie’s statements are false and defamatory.”

Court documents allege domestic violence

In court filings acquired by MMA Fighting Mackenzie Dern is reportedly documented petitioning the court for a domestic violence restraining order against Santos.

Those documents reportedly allege that Santos slammed a door on Dern’s leg as he dragged her into their house during a fight. Dern also accused Santos of throwing objects while harassing and verbally intimidating her.

Dern also accuses Santos of physically abusing her two dogs, making unauthorized purchases on her credit card and forging a lease renewal on an apartment they shared.

Santos countered those claims with a video and pictures of a bloody nose he alleged was caused by Dern. Santos also accused Dern of physically abusing their daughter.

In a court filing Santos wrote, “I never physically attacked Mackenzie, she is an MMA fighter. I would never even try to get physical with her. I would have no chance.”

The court reportedly found that Dern and Santos may have engaged in mutual combat during the incidents referenced by both parties. The court also ordered that the pair maintain joint custody of their daughter.

Dern was ordered to pay Santos’ legal fees ($10,000) and pay spousal and child support of $4,006 per month.

The pair are due back in court next month for a ruling on the restraining order Dern filed against Santos.

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

