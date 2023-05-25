Subscribe
Dana White plus Adam Sandler – What could be funnier?

Dana White and Adam Sandler are teaming up for a new UFC TV show, which hopes to be like Here Comes the Boom, but funny.

By: Zane Simon | 37 seconds ago
Adam Sandler attends a 2022 media event. Dana White. IMAGO / Cover-Images

Okay, yeah—sure, you got me. A lot of things could be funnier. But this is what we’re getting, so we better all start bracing ourselves now.

MMA has long been ripe turf for cinematic excellence, with such powerhouse films as Never Back Down, Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown, Never Back Down 3: No Surrender, Never Back Down 4: Revolt, and that all-time cinematic classic: Here Comes the Boom. Ready to add another piece of vital artistic expression to this pantheon of creative discourse is none other than comedy legend Adam Sandler.

Sure, a pedant might note that Sandler is more well known for that absolutely unending river of sub-par dreck he’s attached his name to over the years, than he is for those rare bright spots of wonderful acting he’s done that remind us how badly he really is phoning it in the rest of the time. Fortunately for those fearful that this will be one of the former and not one of the latter, he’s got a top-tier visionary in his corner to guide his hand. None other than UFC president Dana White.

Dana White announces new Adam Sandler produced UFC show

On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, White delivered the big news. Not only is there a behind the scenes documentary about the UFC headed down the pipeline, but there’s a comedy TV show as well. Produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison company (who also handled production on Here Comes the Boom), the show will apparently give fans an amusing take on what it’s like to work in the UFC head office.

“It’s not easy to just whip out a documentary and do it,” White told McAfee (transcript via MMA Fighting). “But we’re doing a deal right now with Roku where we’re filming a documentary behind the scenes of the UFC, that will come out later this year. [It’s about] the whole business. You guys will see all the behind the scenes.”

“We’re working on that [documentary], we’re also working on a show right now with Adam Sandler that’s a comedy about working in the offices of the UFC.”

Dana White will never star in a documentary

With all the reality TV that White’s done over the years, and countless hours of ‘UFC Countdown’ shows and ‘The Thrill and the Agony’ mini-docs—’Lookin’ for a Fight’, ‘F-ck It Fridays‘, and so much more—it’s worth wondering if Dana White would ever take a break from his busy filming schedule to have a documentary made about himself.

The answer, apparently, is a resounding ‘No’.

“Never. Never,” White responded quickly when asked at a recent UFC presser when fans could expect his Netflix documentary, now that Conor McGregor has had his released. “I’m not into that kind of stuff. Believe me, I get offers for all kinds of books and this and that. I’m just not interested in that kind of stuff at all. Movie roles, none of that shit. This is what I like to do. I’ll literally never do any of that stuff.”

Sad news for fans looking for a behind the curtain peek of Dana White’s life. In the meantime they’ll just have to settle for the multiple hours he spends on camera each week. And, maybe at some point in the future, a humorous recreation of White’s working life, produced by Adam Sandler.

