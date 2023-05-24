Subscribe
Boxing Latest News Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan: Start time, date, where to stream, and full fight card

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan is tonight. Here's all the info you need to be ready in time for the big fight.

By: June M. Williams | 1 day ago
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan: Start time, date, where to stream, and full fight card
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan via Top Ranking Boxing on ESPN+ Saturday, May 27th, 2023.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan is this Saturday night, May 27, 2023, on ESPN+. Luis Alberto ‘El Venado’ Lopez will be taking on Michael Conlan for the second time. Staged at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK, the IBF Title will be on the line in a 12-round featherweight contest.

Conlan, the 31 year old Irish boxing sensation, (18-1, 9 KOs) has another chance to become world champion. The 2012 Olympic bronze medalist and 2015 World Amateur Championships gold medalist was not so lucky when he failed to defeat Leigh Wood back in 2022, due to a last round stoppage smothering his world title dreams.

Video: Leigh Wood knocks out Michael Conlan through the ropes in all-time dramatic comeback

Lopez, the Latino Champion, 29, (27-2, 15 KOs), of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, has been performing for seven years. In his last match up he won by majority decision squared up against Josh Warrington, December 10, 2022, resulting in his capture of the IBF Featherweight Championship, which happened to be his first world title, making this bout with Conlan his first title defense.

Conlan, the lad from Northern Ireland, is a friend to none other than Conor McGregor, and has been boxing professionally for six years based out of Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. In his last showdown, also on December 10, 2022, he electrified the crowd defeating Karim Guerfi via technical knockout. He plans to finish Lopez in a similar fashion.

Several high-stakes match-ups will be showcased on the card featuring Nick Ball vs. Ludomo Lumati battling for the WBC Silver featherweight title, Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski tangling for the IBO super-featherweight title, and Pierce O’Leary vs. Alan Ciorceri going at it for the WBC International super-lightweight title.

Featherweight Michael Conlan celebrates winning 6/8/2022 | Photo: IMAGO by Laszlo Geczo

Tale of the Tape

Start time

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan airs on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET (Saturday, May 27th., 2023). Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 5 p.m. ET. These times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card, which are scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Tickets for Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, are available here, ranging from £44-£305, with the box office opening at 4 p.m. BST the day of the event.

Price

Lopez vs. Conlan is available to stream on the ESPN App. Buy the Top Rank Disney Bundle Trio Basic (with ads) for a mere $12.99 in the US. The bundle is a good deal, giving you Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). In the UK you can get all the glorious face-punching action on BT Sports.

For only ESPN+: Purchase an ESPN+ monthly subscription for only $9.99 (for new subscribers only). Your subscription will renew on a monthly basis at the monthly subscription price.

Where to stream

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan will be carried by ESPN+ on the following devices and platforms:

ESPN+ web browser and system requirements

MOBILE DEVICESTV & STREAMING DEVICESGAME CONSOLES
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlaystation 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlaystation 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletsApple TVXBox Series X | S
Amazon Fire TabletComcast. xfinity.Xfinity Flex
Google ChromecastX1 TV Box
LG Smart TVOculus Go
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Fight Highlights from the Warrington vs. Lopez event last December, 2022.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan Full Fight Card

Fight Highlights from the Wood vs. Conlan event last December, 2022.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary for Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan will be available here on Bloody Elbow.

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

