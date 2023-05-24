Francis Ngannou is the Muhammad Ali for our sport

Francis Ngannou signs with PFL (Professional Fighters League) | Art by: Chris Rini, Bloody Elbow Art Director

Tête-à-tête (French “head-to-head”): noun – a private conversation between two people, usually in an intimate setting. | adjective – involving or happening between two people in private. | adverb – between two people in private.

‘Kid Nate’ is BACK! The MMA Tête-à-tête/MMA Bunker/MMA Bathrobe review is back after a nine-year hiatus, ‘Kid’ Nate Wilcox is reviving one of our most popular MMA podcasts. Thank you for joining us for Episode 08: A candid conversation between ‘Kid Nate’ Wilcox and Jason Lee, MMA Business Analyst and Data Scientist with MMAi Fight Analytics.

This Week’s Guest

Jason Lee of MMAi Fight Analytics is the founder of the popular MMA site which also features an array of fascinating documentaries on their YouTube channel. Based out of Chicago, IL, the industry leader in “analyzing the intersection of technology, business and MMA’“ can be found at YouTube.com/@mma_analytics, Jason is breaking ground there with a series of fascinating documentary videos delving deep into the technical side of the combat sports industry.

Their latest video up right now titled, “Francis’ Future and the MMAi Strategic Plan, aka: We are STILL missing the point of Francis’ Contract” is a must-see piece. It can be found right here.

‘Kid Nate’ welcomes him onto the Bloody Elbow Podcast Network, while giving all you lucky BE Paid Substack listeners almost a full hour of pure, unadulterated MMA content.

This Week’s Episode

Hola cage-fighting connoisseurs! In this episode, ‘Kid Nate’ hunkers down in the MMA Bunker with his elite guest, Jason Lee, of MMAi Fight Analytics.

We use data to create digestible and insightful MMA stories for fans of the fight game. The art of number crunching meets the art of face punching. ~ MMAi-Analytics.com

Their wildly popular YT channel is self-described as a place where they are “Leveraging the scientific method, data and advanced scouting to produce the most rigorous MMA breakdowns in the sport. Plus, regular investigative pieces diving deep into the most important questions in MMA and the business of MMA. Nowhere on YouTube will keep you better appraised of the FULL landscape of MMA than MMAi”.

Nate and Jason got together recently to talk over a variety of combat sports topics. Click play on the show and join the discussion…

Topics Include:

Tune-in to this Bloody Elbow Podcast Production with our fearless leader ‘Kid Nate’ Wilcox, and enjoy! Thanks for pledging your support to the efforts of our 100% listener-supported podcast team, and joining us for the show today!

Show History

The ‘MMA Tête–À–Tête‘ with ‘Kid Nate’ was born as a spin off of our wildly successful ‘MMA Bunker’ podcast & Kid Nate’s ‘Bathrobe Review’ series, about a decade or so ago. This show has always featured our fearless leader ‘Kid Nate’ inviting guests from the MMA world and MMA Media Community to have a one-on-one candid conversation with him about hot button topics in Combat Sports. Today, we continue on with that tradition.

Previous guests have included MMA notables, the likes of which include; Luke Thomas, Coach Michael Riordan, Dallas Winston, Brian D’Souza, John Makdessi, Jack Encarnacao, Zane Simon, Stephie Haynes, Eugene S. Robinson, Ben ‘The Bane’ Davis, Jason Cruz, Karim Zidan, Fight Opinion’s Zach Arnold, and now Jason Lee of MMAi Fight Analytics.

We churned out a total of sixty-six episodes of the show over the course of two years, spanning from 2011 to 2013. It is truly our pleasure to bring this MMA show back to the airwaves for you. Thank you for listening to this Bloody Elbow Podcast Network Production with our owner, ‘Kid Nate’ Wilcox.

Follow Us

You can enjoy more from Jason Lee regarding his journey connecting MMA with Analytics. Follow him for engaging content on twitter @mmai_analytics on YouTube and instagram. You can also catch up with ‘Kid Nate’ on twitter @KidNate. While you’re browsing social media, be sure to follow us as @BloodyElbow on twitter, facebook, instagram, and at BloodyElbow.Substack.com & BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com.

Thanks for your support!

Bloody Elbow Podcasts on Substack is your place for all the BE combat sports oriented shows you love, like ‘Show Money’, ‘The 6th Round Post-Fight Show’, ‘The MMA Vivisections’, ‘The MMA Depressed-Us’, ‘The MMA Bunker’, ‘MMA Tête-À-Tête’, ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ‘The Hey Not The Face! Podcast’, and more.

Our BE Podcast Network is 100% listener-supported, meaning paid subscriptions help make sure these shows continue to run. So, please support our team by joining us for bonus content and bonus podcasts on Substack today.

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow. Thank you for tuning in to this Bloody Elbow Podcast Network Production. Subscribe at BloodyElbowPodcastSubstack.com; give us your email and receive instant notifications when your favorite shows drop – directly into your inbox.

In addition to our Substack, you can still find our shows on the following platforms:

AMAZON MUSIC, AntennaPod, Apple Podcasts, audible, Castaway/Castaway2, Castbox, Chartable, DownCast, Google Podcasts, iCatcher!, iHeartRadio, iVoox, Listen Notes, Luminary Podcasts, MOON.FM, MMApodcast, Muck Rack, Overcast, Pandora, PlayerFM, PlayPodcast.net, Pocket Casts, PodbayFM, PodBean, Podcast Addict, Podcast App, Podcast Republic, Podchaser, Podkicker Pro, Podtail, Podvine, RSS Radio, Simplecast, SoundCloud, Spotify, Stitcher, Substack, ThisMMALife, & TuneIn!

Listen to a Glimpse of the Show on Our SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/bloody-elbow-podcast/francis-ngannou-is-the-muhammad-ali-for-our-sport-mma-tete-a-tete-08/s-1P7QKUVTviB?si=f1be1d1d212f44e681e7de70eeb24fe5&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Share this story

About the author