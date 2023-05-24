Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford agree to unique rematch clause, other details for mega fight

Imago/Zuma Wire/ MikaelOna

We’ve been waiting for it for years, but one of the biggest fights boxing has to offer may finally be over the line. ESPN reports that terms have been agreed for Erroll Spence Jr and Terence Crawford to face each other on July 29th.

The details of the deal

Per their sources, it would take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and be broadcast as a Showtime pay-per-view. The deal as presented would essentially be for two fights, as both fighters would have a rematch clause in the event of a loss – although that fight would have to take place before the end of this year.

The two fighters are at the pinnacle of the sport in both reputation and star power. Crawford was long in contention for being top of the pound-for-pound tree in the eyes of many observers, with Spence just behind him. In a year which has already given us Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, plus Devin Haney’s showdown with Vasilily Lomachenko, this would almost certainly be the biggest of the lot, should it be confirmed.

Not quite there yet?

It is worth noting that we have been here before. The pair have been negotiating since Crawford left his previous promoter, Bob Arum’s Top Rank, in November 2021, and had seemed to have a deal in place for September last year before it fell apart at the final stages. We’ve also seen this bout declared through various sources in recent months. Noted boxing journalist Dan Rafael, who has made a habit of fact-checking recent reports, claims the deal is not yet signed, and therefore not finalised.

When it’s signed it’s done. It’s not signed. May 23, 2023

Although it is noteworthy that he doesn’t appear to be disputing the details of the agreement itself, or that some form of agreement is in place.

Why do Errol Spence and Terence Crawford need this?

One thing that may make this more likely to get over the line is that, realistically, both fighters need this for their careers. They fought their way to the top of the tree in the 2010s, but in recent years both have attracted as many headlines outside of the ring. Crawford’s break-up with Top Rank has been ugly, involving a legal battle over allegations of racial bias in their dealings with him, and he’s only managed one fight since it happened. Meanwhile, Errol Spence, since beating Shawn Porter in 2019, has been involved in two further fights- but three car crashes, two of those serious.

With both fighters in their mid-30s, time is ticking to make it while it’s still a relevant, top-level fight in the eyes of the fans, which may be the necessary pressure to get it confirmed all the way. Here’s hoping.

