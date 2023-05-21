UFC Fight Night 223 video: Joaquin Buckley adds another head kick finish to his résumé

Joaquin Buckley picked up another finish win when he appeared at UFC Vegas 73. | IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Joaquin Buckley picked up another explosive finish this Saturday, connecting with a head kick against Andre Fialho to prevail at UFC Vegas 73. His win was part of a main card that took place Saturday from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Buckley floors Fialho with head kick at UFC Vegas 73

When you ask MMA viewers what they know about Joaquin Buckley, chances are they will mention his 2020 spinning head kick knockout against Impa Kasanganay. But that’s just a part of Buckley’s finish-heavy career that was only further built upon this weekend.

Five of the six octagon appearances for Buckley that resulted in a win came within the distance, either due to strikes or a doctor stoppage. He has previously also finished Antonio Arroyo and Jordan Wright.

Buckley scored with a clean head kick in his appearance Saturday, scoring with his left leg to bring Fialho to the canvas. He marched toward Fialho afterward, although the referee came in to stop the fight at the same time.

You could argue that Saturday was a return to form for Buckley. His incredibly busy 2022 concluded with two consecutive losses, dropping bouts to notable talents Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis.

Saturday was also Buckley’s debut as a welterweight in the UFC. The 28-year-old, who previously fought as a middleweight, had last fought down at 170-pounds during his Bellator run in 2018.

Buckley’s victory just part of a finish-heavy card

UFC Vegas 73 is certainly one of the cards this year that was on the weaker side when it comes to MMA star power. However, the event certainly delivered on a few big finishes.

Before Buckley dropped Fialho in the octagon, veteran Diego Ferreira also scored an overhand right knockout against Michael Johnson. And on the prelims, Viacheslav Borshchev put an end to his lightweight bout against Mahshate with a right hook in the second round.

Results, highlights and discussion on the full card can be seen here.

