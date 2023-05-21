‘This is why people don’t watch boxing anymore’ — Pros react to Devin Haney’s controversial win against Vasiliy Lomachenko

Jump to
Devin Haney retained his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight championships against Vasiliy Lomachenko this past Saturday. However, it came with controversy, as some fans, fighters and pundits thought Haney getting the UD with scores of 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 was the wrong decision.
Haney vs. Lomachenko was the very definition of a “Could Go Either Way” fight. The ‘Dream’ found success in the early rounds with his jab and body work, while ‘Loma’ poured it on in the final rounds with his pressure and stinging straight right hands that stunned his opponent. Despite the rally, Lomachenko fell short against Haney on the final cards, much to the chagrin of those who thought the Ukrainian should be an undisputed champion.
Twitter reacts to Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko
On Twitter, pros reacted to the controversial fight between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko:
Controversial scoring in tenth round?
As aforementioned, Vasiliy Lomachenko started getting the better of Devin Haney, with the tenth round being one of his best. However, one judge, Dave Moretti, scored that round for Haney, despite him being hurt by Lomachenko.
Here is how our own Lukasz Fenrych detailed the tenth round:
Round 10: Slightly slower round to start here. Haney seemed a little worried in between rounds, but his dad kept him calm. And Loma hurts Haney! They were in close and sharp shots land! Haney a little out of position, but he’s recovered. Nice short bodyshot from Haney, but Loma barrels inside and works again. Haney less happy to work in close now, and Loma’s happy to stay in the pocket more. Clearest round of the fight. 10-9 Loma, 96-94
Appeal incoming?
During his post-fight press conference, Vasiliy Lomachenko questioned the decision from the judges after his fight with Devin Haney. To the 35-year-old, he ‘controlled the fight‘ and was ‘sure‘ he won after 12 rounds. That said, Lomachenko hinted at moving on from the loss, saying ‘it is what it is‘ — but his manager Egis Klimas was not ready to let it go.
Klimas said the team would appeal the judges‘ decision.
“I’m going to say it just like it is — this is the biggest robbery in the middle of the day,“ said Klimas. “For the other team, Christmas came in the summer. We are not going to let it go. I guarantee we are going to protest, I guarantee we are going to appeal that decision. Because somebody needs to end this injustice.
“Somebody needs to put boxing in the place where it has to be. It has to be justice,“ continued Klimas. “Those judges, when they scored their completely insane scores, they do not understand how the fighters are working hard to get [here]. And then being robbed like that? It’s unacceptable. I guarantee we are not going to let it go, we are going to go all the way to the end to appeal. Maybe we are not going to win, maybe its going to stay as it is, but we want to show that there has to be justice.“
Guess we have to wait and see what happens with that appeal in the coming days.
