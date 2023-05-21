‘This is why people don’t watch boxing anymore’ — Pros react to Devin Haney’s controversial win against Vasiliy Lomachenko

Devin Haney after his fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Devin Haney retained his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight championships against Vasiliy Lomachenko this past Saturday. However, it came with controversy, as some fans, fighters and pundits thought Haney getting the UD with scores of 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 was the wrong decision.

Haney vs. Lomachenko was the very definition of a “Could Go Either Way” fight. The ‘Dream’ found success in the early rounds with his jab and body work, while ‘Loma’ poured it on in the final rounds with his pressure and stinging straight right hands that stunned his opponent. Despite the rally, Lomachenko fell short against Haney on the final cards, much to the chagrin of those who thought the Ukrainian should be an undisputed champion.

Twitter reacts to Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

On Twitter, pros reacted to the controversial fight between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko:

Incredible display of power boxing!!! Intense & intelligent, high skilled fight from BOTH…but Loma won, IMO. #HaneyLomachenko — Sergio Mora 🐍 (@TheLatinSnake_) May 21, 2023

Well, #HaneyLomachenko was an entertaining & close match that I think could have been a draw or 115-113 either way. It was certainly not a 116-112 fight as one judge had it. Loma being healthy really helped him perform better. At 35, still something left in that tank. (1of 2) May 21, 2023

I didn’t watch the Haney loma fight. Was it a close fight or was it a robbery?people seem to not know the difference — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) May 21, 2023

Either way. I didn’t write down my score and “felt” like Loma won. Means nothing though Haney won a lot of rounds for sure I didn’t count how many. Point is you can’t judge a boxing match on feel so don’t call it a robbery unless you scored it. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 21, 2023

Boxing — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 21, 2023

Mannnn the best & most skilled 12 rds I’ve even seen in Boxing! I think Haney got it! But what a great fight! Loma showing that age is nothing but a number!!!!! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 21, 2023

This is why people don’t watch boxing anymore. Building the young guy over the guy who actually won. #boxingisdead May 21, 2023

I can live with the two scores I guess, but not the 116-112. #HaneyLoma — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 21, 2023

Terence Crawford asked if he was surprised by the Devin Haney UD Vasyl Lomachenko decision: "To be honest, yes. Devin's my guy, I was rooting for him, but 116-112 – that's crazy." — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 21, 2023

Loma won hands down!!! — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 21, 2023

Loma won — Rougarou (@RPrograis) May 21, 2023

It was a great fight last night! Very close, and went down to the wire. Anyone that loves boxing should appreciate that fight from 2 great champions. Big congrats @Realdevinhaney digging deep to get the victory, also big respect to @VasylLomachenko a warrior who gave it his all May 21, 2023

@VasylLomachenko Bro you are a great legend of this sport. Thanks for the great performance tonight. Gloria a Ukraine❤️🙏🏾 — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) May 21, 2023

Lomachenko was robbed 😤 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 21, 2023

Close fight Wins and Ls aren’t “robberies”. Y’all knock it off smh… — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) May 21, 2023

"Devin not on my level."@ShakurStevenson sounds off 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/oLl3HDmELC — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

Controversial scoring in tenth round?

As aforementioned, Vasiliy Lomachenko started getting the better of Devin Haney, with the tenth round being one of his best. However, one judge, Dave Moretti, scored that round for Haney, despite him being hurt by Lomachenko.

Here is how our own Lukasz Fenrych detailed the tenth round:

Round 10: Slightly slower round to start here. Haney seemed a little worried in between rounds, but his dad kept him calm. And Loma hurts Haney! They were in close and sharp shots land! Haney a little out of position, but he’s recovered. Nice short bodyshot from Haney, but Loma barrels inside and works again. Haney less happy to work in close now, and Loma’s happy to stay in the pocket more. Clearest round of the fight. 10-9 Loma, 96-94

Appeal incoming?

During his post-fight press conference, Vasiliy Lomachenko questioned the decision from the judges after his fight with Devin Haney. To the 35-year-old, he ‘controlled the fight‘ and was ‘sure‘ he won after 12 rounds. That said, Lomachenko hinted at moving on from the loss, saying ‘it is what it is‘ — but his manager Egis Klimas was not ready to let it go.

Klimas said the team would appeal the judges‘ decision.

“I’m going to say it just like it is — this is the biggest robbery in the middle of the day,“ said Klimas. “For the other team, Christmas came in the summer. We are not going to let it go. I guarantee we are going to protest, I guarantee we are going to appeal that decision. Because somebody needs to end this injustice.

“Somebody needs to put boxing in the place where it has to be. It has to be justice,“ continued Klimas. “Those judges, when they scored their completely insane scores, they do not understand how the fighters are working hard to get [here]. And then being robbed like that? It’s unacceptable. I guarantee we are not going to let it go, we are going to go all the way to the end to appeal. Maybe we are not going to win, maybe its going to stay as it is, but we want to show that there has to be justice.“

Guess we have to wait and see what happens with that appeal in the coming days.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author