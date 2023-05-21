Video: Rival Karate camps break out in wild brawl

Wild brawl breaks out between rival camps pitside at Karate Combat 39

Karate Combat 39 is in progress from Miami, Florida and a crazy brawl broke out after tempers flared between opposing camps. The incident occurred just after the final bell of a lightweight bout between Shahzaib Rindh and Tommy Azouz. It was all caught on camera.

Goat Shed members were getting into it with the other camp, and Tommy ran up the Pit embankment and chucked his mouthpiece right at them. A coach of Azouz started to throw things as well. First a water bottle, and then a full on chair that landed in the crowd. Good thing the Karate Combat security team jumped right into action to prevent things from boiling over into pure pandemonium. A brawl can rapidly escalate into a deadly situation if not extinguished right away.

Cooler heads prevailed, several of the guilty parties were removed from the arena, and then Rindh and Azouz returned to the center of the Pit for the official results. Unfortunately the chaos also overshadowed what was otherwise a great fight. Tommy scored a big knockdown in the opening act, and then Shahzaib rallied back and utilized strategic ground and pound to take the unanimous decision.

KC 39 has been lit to say the least!

Brawl highlights

Lol this shit crazy pic.twitter.com/BngHOiYqNA — KJ Crypto (@koreanjewcrypto) May 21, 2023

Chairs flying as shit gets heated outside the pit @KarateCombat pic.twitter.com/wm2qoRBEUv — Gabriel Haines.eth (@gabrielhaines) May 21, 2023

Karate Combat 39 fight card

Luiz Rocha vs. Bruno Souza: Lightweight Title

Raymond Daniels def. Sasha Palatnikov by unanimous decision: Middleweight

Shahzaib Rindh def. Tommy Azouz by unanimous decision: Lightweight

Antonio Arroyo def. Cody Jerabek by TKO in round 2: Heavyweight

Alberto Ramirez def. Maciej Tercjak by unanimous decision: Lightweight

Elijah Everill def. Rahul Bhowmick by KO at :49 in round 1: Lightweight

Ana Luiza Da Silva def. Nathalia Dinis by KO in round 1: (W) Flyweight

Zakaria BenBouchta def. Adam Rosa Ramos by unanimous decision: Heavyweight

Will Esparza def. Jonathan Broad by split decision: Welterweight

Free live stream

