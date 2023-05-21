Dana White, why are you so against me being free? – Francis Ngannou wants answers

IMAGO/Zuma Wire - May 11, 2023, Los Angeles, CA, Los Angeles, CA, United States: Los Angeles, CA - May 16: L-R Peter Murray, CEO of PFL and Francis Ngannou sign the new contract at Professional Fighters League

Francis Ngannou, former UFC heavyweight champion now signed with PFL, has some thoughts in response to Dana White’s comments at last nights UFC Fight Night press conference. If you missed it last night, the UFC boss questioned the business model behind the PFL’s plan and sprinkled it with some of that inimitable Dana White charm.

“Based on what I know about the deal — which is not much — it makes no sense to me. You’re gonna pay a guy not to fight for a year.. and it’s only been, like, 18 months. He’s fought three times in the last three years… it’s just not what we do here,” White told reporters.

“The day that we released him, I knew exactly what was gonna happen. Francis wants to take zero risks. Doesn’t want to take any chances. Obviously didn’t want to take a chance against Jon Jones.

“And after we saw what happened with Ciryl Gane, I don’t blame him. I think the outcome would’ve been exactly the same, and I’m sure most of you do, and I’m sure Francis does, too.

Ngannou fires back at Dana White, brings receipts

Well Ngannou ain’t having it. In a series of tweets he lays out his case and it’s pretty clear.

“What is your problem with me?

1. I completed my contract, was a free agent, and chose to walk away. you didn’t release me

2. I hate taking risks? that’s why I defended my title to fulfill my contract with no acl or mcl?

3. The reason I fought three times in three years is because you wanted to control my deal and signs a new one. And freeze me out. “I owe these guys three fights a year.” Isn’t that what you say? What happened? I always asked for & never said no to any fight in the 3 years. I’m finally getting paid and respected, and have a deal that’s fair and equal for all parties. Why are you so against me being free and happy?”

Francis Ngannou asks, who’s scared of who?

In response to White’s implication that he was ducking current UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones, Ngannou tweeted this from the UFC 260 press conference where Dana says that after seeing him knockout then champ Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones might want to move down to middleweight.

Who really is scared? Jon, me … or you? $$$$



John Nash adds some business context

Bloody Elbow’s own John Nash chimed in to the twitter debate with some business context saying, “You know why it’s clearly nonsense whenever White says a fighter was making “wild demands” or asking for “crazy money? Because the UFC made $387 million in profit last year. Profit. That’s likely more than every MMA and boxing promotion made all together last year.”

