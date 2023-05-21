Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko scorecards: One judge didn’t give Loma the 10th round!

IMAGO / Louis Grasse

Devin Haney officially beat Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision with the scores of 116-112, 115-113, 115-113, to keep his undisputed titles.

Just how did the judges get to those totals? Haney vs Lomachenko had several very close rounds, and the outcome truly could’ve gone either way, but one judge seemed to have made a pretty unacceptable score.

Two of the easiest rounds to score in the fight was the 10th and the 11th, where Lomachenko landed big shots and hurt Haney. They were two of the biggest rounds for the 35-year-old, but for some reason, one judge, Dave Moretti, gave the 10th round to Haney.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko official scorecards

Tim Cheatham and David Sutherland scored it 115-113, while Dave Moretti had it 116-112, all for Devin Haney. There were many close rounds that could’ve gone either way and completely changed the outcome, but more of those ultimately went to Haney. A good example is Round 1 being unanimously scored for Haney, which isn’t a bad score, but did help tilt the totals in his favor.

Scoring the fight overall for Haney isn’t bad, but giving him Round 10 definitely is.

Dave Moretti also had recent controversial scores

Moretti, the near 80-year-old judge, also drew headlines for terrible scorecards in a recent big fight. When Gervonta Davis dropped Ryan Garcia last April, Moretti bizarrely ignored the clean knockdown scored the round a 10-10 draw.

