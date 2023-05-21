Undisputed! – Video: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko full fight highlights from very close fight

IMAGO / Williams Paul / Icon Sportswire

Devin Haney faced off against Vasiliy Lomachenko Saturday night, in a highly anticipated undisputed title bout. The bout largely delivered a beautiful chess match between two of the most skilled and technical boxers today.

It was close and very tactical, with both going back and forth and adjusting to each approach. Lomachenko started more active than previous bouts, landing good jabs and opportunistic flurries early. Likely knowing Loma’s world class defense, Haney also made adjustments landing numerous big body shots that he hasn’t been known for.

After so many very close rounds, in the 10th and 11th, Lomachenko started to take over and seemed to have hurt Haney. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the judges, and Haney still kept all his belts.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko debatable scorecards?

Here’s a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest:

Round 12: Haney really needs to find something here. He’s lost his cool. He might even still be winning this on the official cards, but he can’t take that risk. Loma’s feeling himself. Haney does do good work to start the round, working the body again. Now Loma works in and throws those combos. Pushes Haney into the corner, works upstairs. He hasn’t hit the body too much today, but Haney’s head is just there for him now. Haney lands a good right hand counter, but again, single shots to 3-5 shot combos. Loma’s countering the counters. This round is closer, but it’s still a Loma round. 10-9 Loma, 116-112

I have it quite wide, but it could be a lot closer. Potentially could still see a Haney victory, but it seems unlikely with Loma so dominant in that last quarter. Judge’s cards coming up now.

Official scorecards 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 Haney

Watch highlights from the fight below.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko highlights

You're witnessing the two best fighters at 135 🍿 pic.twitter.com/3aKJsBoMK5 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

Three rounds in and we're wihessing chess at the highest level ♟️👑 pic.twitter.com/9uZSV5jW5x — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author