UFC Vegas 73: hot takes, possible next fights, and reactions to the overall event

Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill Square off at UFC Vegas 73 Weigh-ins

Join us after UFC Vegas 73: ‘Dern vs. Hill’ wraps up…

for our 6th Round Post-Fight Show, hosted by resident Bloody Elbow Fight Analysts, Zane Simon and his cohort, Dayne Fox. The guys will recap all the action that just went down between UFC Strawweight top contenders, Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill, complete with hot takes, possible next fights and reactions to the overall UFC Vegas 73 event.

What Transpired?

This now 12-bout card saw one exciting first round finish, six thrilling KO/TKO’s, no subs, and six hard-fought decisions, one split. Post-Fight performance bonuses for UFC Vegas 73 were awarded to: Carlos Diego and Viacheslav Borshchev. Fight of the Night for this event went to: ‘Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill’.

UFC Vegas 73: ‘Dern vs. Hill’ Fight Card & Results

Main Card | SAT. MAY 20

DIVISION/BOUT/RECORDS RESULTS 12. 115lbs – Mackenzie Dern (13-3) DEF. Angela Hill (15-13) unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44) 11. 185lbs – Anthony Hernandez (11-2) DEF. Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 3 10. 120lbs – Lupita Godinez (10-3) DEF. Emily Ducote (12-8) unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) 9. 170lbs – Joaquin Buckley (16-6) DEF. Andre Fialho (16-7) TKO (left high kick) at 4:15 of Round 2 8. 155lbs – Diego Ferreira (18-5) DEF. Michael Johnson (21-19) KO (right hand) at 1:50 of Round 2 Official UFC Vegas 73 Scorecards

Prelims Card

DIVISION/BOUT/RECORDS RESULTS 7. 155lbs – Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3) DEF. Maheshate (9-3) TKO (strikes) at 2:37 of Round 2 6. 115lbs – Karolina Kowalkiewicz (15-7) DEF. Vanessa Demopoulos (9-5) unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 5. 170lbs – Gilbert Urbina (7-2) DEF. Orion Cosce (8-2) TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of Round 2 4. 265lbs – Rodrigo Nascimento (10-1) DEF. Ilir Latifi (16-9) Nascimento (29-28, 29-28) def Latifi (29-28) via split decision 3. 155lbs – Chase Hooper (12-3-1) DEF. Nick Fiore (6-2) unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) 2. 125lbs – Natália Silva (15-5-1) DEF. Victoria Leonardo (9-5) TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1 1. 170lbs – Themba Gorimbo (11-4) DEF. Takashi Sato (16-7) unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Zane’s Picks

Here are Zane’s picks from the UFC Vegas 73 MMA Vivisection Main Card & Prelims shows earlier this week:

Main Card Picks Prelims Card Picks 12. Dern 7. Maheshate 11. Hernandez 6. Demopoulus 10. Ducote 5. Cosce 9. Buckley 4. Latifi 8. Ferreira 3. Hooper 2. Leonardo 1. Sato

