UFC Vegas 73 – Pros react to Mackenzie Dern’s dominant win over Hill: ‘Dern looked ferocious ‘

May 19, 2023, LAS VEGAS: Mackenzie Dern steps on the scale for the official weigh-in at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 73 - Dern vs Hill

Jiu-jitsu prevailed at UFC Vegas 73. In a classic grappler vs. striker pairing, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt prevailed in the night’s main event. Paired up against Angela Hill, Mackenzie Dern was able to nullify her opponent’s strong suit to pick up an impressive unanimous decision victory in the strawweight division.

Pro fighters praised both women at UFC Vegas 73

On Twitter, professional fighters shared their opinions on the five-round battle. While some athletes praised Mackenzie Dern’s dominance and performance, others also complimented both women’s heart and will to keep on fighting.

I bet no one thought this fight was gonna go like this!! I thought for sure first exchange on the ground Dern would wrap Hill up. But Hill is showing she is a TRUE warrior and a gamer in there. Surviving some tough situations over and over. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿#UFCVegas73 #ufcfightnight — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 21, 2023

Dern putting the entire division on notice tonight! She looks very impressive. And Hill showing a lot of heart in there. No quit in her #UFCVegas73 May 21, 2023

What a fight! The women are bringing it! 🙌🏽 #UFCVegas73 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 21, 2023

Dern wasn’t kidding when she said she was going for that bonus money 🔥🥵💪🏼 champion performance right there @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) May 21, 2023

Who saw this fight going to a decision? Dawgs both of them — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) May 21, 2023

@AngieOverkill is without a doubt one of the best to ever do it. You can't just say she's a striker. Her grappling training served her well. Congratulations on an outstanding performance👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) May 21, 2023

Top control of Dern was on point — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) May 21, 2023

UFC Vegas 73 quick results

Mackenzie Dern def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44 & 49-44): Strawweight

Anthony Hernandez def. Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO (ground and pound) at 1:01 of round 3: Middleweight

Loopy Godinez def. Emily Ducote via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 & 29-28): Catchweight 120 lbs

Joaquin Buckley def. Andre Fialho via TKO (head kick) at 4:15 of round 2: Welterweight

Diego Ferreira def. Michael Johnson via KO (overhand right) at 1:50 of round 2: Lightweight

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Maheshate via TKO (punches) at 2:37 of round 2: Lightweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Vanessa Demopoulos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Strawweight

Natalia Silva def. Victoria Leonardo via TKO (punches) at 2:58 of round 1: Flyweight

Chase Hooper def. Nick Fiore via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 & 30-27): Lightweight

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Ilir Latifi via split decision (29-28, 28-29 & 29-28): Heavyweight

Gilbert Urbina def. Orion Cosce via TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of round 1: Welterweight

Themba Gorimbo def. Takashi Sato via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Welterweight

