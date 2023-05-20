UFC Vegas 73 – Pros react to Mackenzie Dern’s dominant win over Hill: ‘Dern looked ferocious ‘

Jiu-jitsu prevailed at UFC Vegas 73. In a classic grappler vs. striker pairing, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt prevailed in the night’s main event. Paired up against Angela Hill, Mackenzie Dern was able to nullify her opponent’s strong suit to pick up an impressive unanimous decision victory in the strawweight division.
Jump to:
Pro fighters praised both women at UFC Vegas 73
On Twitter, professional fighters shared their opinions on the five-round battle. While some athletes praised Mackenzie Dern’s dominance and performance, others also complimented both women’s heart and will to keep on fighting.
UFC Vegas 73 quick results
Mackenzie Dern def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44 & 49-44): Strawweight
Anthony Hernandez def. Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO (ground and pound) at 1:01 of round 3: Middleweight
Loopy Godinez def. Emily Ducote via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 & 29-28): Catchweight 120 lbs
Joaquin Buckley def. Andre Fialho via TKO (head kick) at 4:15 of round 2: Welterweight
Diego Ferreira def. Michael Johnson via KO (overhand right) at 1:50 of round 2: Lightweight
Viacheslav Borshchev def. Maheshate via TKO (punches) at 2:37 of round 2: Lightweight
Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Vanessa Demopoulos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Strawweight
Natalia Silva def. Victoria Leonardo via TKO (punches) at 2:58 of round 1: Flyweight
Chase Hooper def. Nick Fiore via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 & 30-27): Lightweight
Rodrigo Nascimento def. Ilir Latifi via split decision (29-28, 28-29 & 29-28): Heavyweight
Gilbert Urbina def. Orion Cosce via TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of round 1: Welterweight
Themba Gorimbo def. Takashi Sato via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Welterweight
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Subscribe to our Substack!
About the author