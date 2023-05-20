Subscribe
MMA News UFC News UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
0

UFC Vegas 73 – Pros react to Mackenzie Dern’s dominant win over Hill: ‘Dern looked ferocious ‘

Pro fighters reacted to Mackenzie Dern's win over Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73.

By: Lucas Rezende | 16 hours ago
UFC Vegas 73 – Pros react to Mackenzie Dern’s dominant win over Hill: ‘Dern looked ferocious ‘
IMAGO/Zuma Wire May 19, 2023, LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - May 19: Mackenzie Dern steps on the scale for the official weigh-in at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 73 - Dern vs Hill - weigh-ins on May 19, 2023 in LAS VEGAS, United States. LAS VEGAS United States - ZUMAp175 20230519_zsa_p175_053 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Jiu-jitsu prevailed at UFC Vegas 73. In a classic grappler vs. striker pairing, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt prevailed in the night’s main event. Paired up against Angela Hill, Mackenzie Dern was able to nullify her opponent’s strong suit to pick up an impressive unanimous decision victory in the strawweight division.

Jump to:

Pro fighters praised both women at UFC Vegas 73

On Twitter, professional fighters shared their opinions on the five-round battle. While some athletes praised Mackenzie Dern’s dominance and performance, others also complimented both women’s heart and will to keep on fighting.

UFC Vegas 73 quick results

Mackenzie Dern def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44 & 49-44): Strawweight

Anthony Hernandez def. Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO (ground and pound) at 1:01 of round 3: Middleweight

Loopy Godinez def. Emily Ducote via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 & 29-28): Catchweight 120 lbs

Joaquin Buckley def. Andre Fialho via TKO (head kick) at 4:15 of round 2: Welterweight

Diego Ferreira def. Michael Johnson via KO (overhand right) at 1:50 of round 2: Lightweight

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Maheshate via TKO (punches) at 2:37 of round 2: Lightweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Vanessa Demopoulos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Strawweight

Natalia Silva def. Victoria Leonardo via TKO (punches) at 2:58 of round 1: Flyweight

Chase Hooper def. Nick Fiore via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 & 30-27): Lightweight

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Ilir Latifi via split decision (29-28, 28-29 & 29-28): Heavyweight

Gilbert Urbina def. Orion Cosce via TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of round 1: Welterweight

Themba Gorimbo def. Takashi Sato via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Welterweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Bloody Elbow Archives

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Subscribe to our Substack!

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Lucas Rezende
Lucas Rezende

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

More from the author

Related Stories
UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill full results, video highlights
UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs. Hill full results, highlights
Jack Wannan | May 20
UFC Vegas 73: Readers’ picks – Dern picked over Hill
UFC Vegas 73: Readers' picks – Dern picked over Hill
Tim Bissell | May 20
Read more stories