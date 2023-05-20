UFC Vegas 73 results, highlights: Mackenzie Dern dominates Angela Hill for unanimous decision

Mackenzie Dern celebrates her UFC Vegas 73 win

Heading into her fight against Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73, Mackenzie Dern said she was coming with ‘a lot of aggression’ — and that was on full display on Saturday. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt was as aggressive as we have ever seen her in the Octagon, trouncing Hill over the course of five rounds.

Mackenzie Dern dominates Angela Hill

Round 1 went to Mackenzie Dern, who wasted no time getting Hill to the ground. ‘Overkill’ survived a few submission attempts, but Dern had little to no issue catching her on the ground again, where she essentially sealed the deal with an armbar attempt. That was a 10-8 for Dern. Round 2 saw Hill get some wind in her sails again, as she avoided most of the punches coming her way and slowed Dern down using her clinch. Up against the fence, Hill would connect with a few knees until Dern elbowed her way out. That was a much better round for Hill, but Dern would take over from here.

The same Dern we saw in the first round re-appeared in the third, fourth and fifth rounds, as she got Hill to the ground and wailed on her with ground-and-pound. There were some moments where it appeared as though the fight was going to get waved off, but Hill held on until the horn sounded. Dern swept the judges’ scorecards, winning via unanimous decision.

Here are some highlights of Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill:

In her post-fight interview, Dern was promoted to a third-degree black belt by her father and expressed interest in fights against ex-UFC champion Rose Namajunas or a Yan Xiaonan again. The 30-year-old has now alternated wins and losses in her past four appearances.

Full UFC Vegas 73 Results:

Main Card:

Mackenzie Dern def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44)

Anthony Hernandez def. Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO (punches) at 1:01 of Round 3

Loopy Godinez def. Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Joaquin Buckley def. André Fialho by TKO (head kick) at 4:15 of Round 2

Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Michael Johnson by knockout (punch) at 1:50 of Round 2

Preliminary Card:

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Hayisaer Maheshate by TKO (punches) at 2:37 of Round 2

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Gilbert Urbina def. Orion Cosce by TKO (body kick, strikes) at 2:55 of Round 2

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Ilir Latifi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Chase Hooper def. Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Natália Silva def. Victoria Leonardo by TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1

Themba Gorimbo def. Takashi Sato by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

