UFC Vegas 73 post-fight bonuses: Carlos Diego Ferreira crushes Michael Johnson with perfect one-punch KO

Carlos Diego Ferreira was one of four post-fight bonus winners after UFC Vegas 73 this past Saturday.

Carlos Diego Ferreira returns, sleeps Michael Johnson

Performance of the Night: Carlos Diego Ferreira returned after a near two-year hiatus and sent Michael Johnson to the shadow realm! After a rough first round, the Fortis MMA fighter hit the ‘Menace’ with picture-perfect piston of a right hand that ended the fight immediately. What a win for Ferreira!

Performance of the Night: Viacheslav Borshchev was seeing two Hayisaer Maheshates after suffering an eye injury (due to an eye poke) early, but he needed one punch to sit him down and set up a second-round finish. ‘Slava Claus’ caught Maheshate with a crushing right that stung the Chinese fighter, who fell to the canvas. A few follow-up punches from Borshchev saw Maheshate turtle, and that was it. And of course, the Team Alpha Male product broke out into the Barynya, a Russian dance, which is always fun to watch.

Fight of the Night: Mackenzie Dern turned in one of her most dominant wins of her professional career with a drubbing of Angela Hill. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt outstruck and outgrappled ‘Overkill,’ who she nearly finished a few times throughout the fight.

Full UFC Vegas 73 Results:

Main Card:

Mackenzie Dern def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44)

Anthony Hernandez def. Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO (punches) at 1:01 of Round 3

Loopy Godinez def. Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Joaquin Buckley def. André Fialho by TKO (head kick) at 4:15 of Round 2

Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Michael Johnson by knockout (punch) at 1:50 of Round 2

Preliminary Card:

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Hayisaer Maheshate by TKO (punches) at 2:37 of Round 2

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Gilbert Urbina def. Orion Cosce by TKO (body kick, strikes) at 2:55 of Round 2

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Ilir Latifi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Chase Hooper def. Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Natália Silva def. Victoria Leonardo by TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1

Themba Gorimbo def. Takashi Sato by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

