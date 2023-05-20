Big upset! Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: Full results and highlights

Chantelle Cameron edges out Katie Taylor to retain her undisputed super lightweight titles in Dublin, Ireland on Sat. May 20, 2023 | IMAGO

Today we were treated to an epic battle between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron. The fight aired on DAZN. The card transpired from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Start time was 7PM BST — 2PM/11AM ETPT (Saturday, May 20th, 2023).

Undisputed lightweight champion, Irishwoman Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs), 36, made her long-awaited homecoming to Dublin this weekend, with 16 professional world title fights under her belt since she left home to train in Connecticut, USA, back in 2016. Taylor was set to take on Amanda Serrano, but the latter sustained an injury.

Matchroom Promotions lined Katie up against Chantelle ‘El Capo’ Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs), a fellow undisputed champion. The IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and IBO women’s light welterweight titles were on the line at the 3Arena in Dublin, amidst what was a cacophony of crowd noise. To celebrate her homecoming, Taylor planned to secure her title of undisputed champion at a second weight class by moving up to clash with Cameron in the ring. However, Cameron saw an entirely different outcome.

Taylor vs. Cameron Results:

MAIN CARD RESULTS

Chantelle Cameron MD-10 Katie Taylor (95-95, 96-94, 96-94) — Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title

— Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title Jose Felix DEF. Gary Cully via TKO-3 (2:34)

James Metcalf DEF. Dennis Hogan: UD-12 (117-110, 117-110, 115-112) — IBO World Super-Welterweight Title

— IBO World Super-Welterweight Title Caoimhin Agyarko DEF. Grant Dennis : UD-10 (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

: Thomas Carty DEF. Jay McFarlane: TKO-3 (2:58) — Celtic Heavyweight Title

PRELIM CARD RESULTS

Paddy Donovan DEF. Sam O’maison : KO/TKO, Corner Stoppage (Towel)-6 (2:13)

: MaiseyRose Courtney DEF. Kate Radomska: via Points-6 (58-57)

Taylor vs. Cameron Main Card Highlights:

Chantelle Cameron MD-10 Katie Taylor (95-95, 96-94, 96-94) — Undisputed Super Lightweight Title

KATIE TAYLOR DEFEATED VIA MAJORITY DECISION

“It’s Chantelle Cameron who wins the fight. A 95-95 scorecard is overruled by two verdicts of 96-94 and Cameron keeps her world titles and takes the undefeated record of Taylor.” – DAZN

TAYLOR VS. CAMERON: ROUND TEN

Taylor takes a classic last round as both fighters give it their all. A superb end to a brilliant fight and it’s Taylor who finishes stronger. 10-9 Taylor

TAYLOR VS. CAMERON: ROUND NINE

Taylor finishes strong again but did she do enough in the early stages? Cameron just that little busier and that’s enough for her to shade the round. 10-9 Cameron

TAYLOR VS. CAMERON: ROUND EIGHT

Taylor ends the round well and she needed it. There’s a small nod from Cameron who looks like she’s crediting Taylor with round. Another close round but Taylor ceratinly made her mark. 10-9 Taylor

TAYLOR VS. CAMERON: ROUND SEVEN

Cameron’s best round as she dominates from the start. Can Taylor find another gear when she needs it most? 10-9 Cameron

TAYLOR VS. CAMERON: ROUND SIX

A round fought up close and the crowd love it. Taylor is doing well on the inside and her cleaner work gives her the round. 10-9 Taylor

TAYLOR VS. CAMERON: ROUND FIVE

More Cameron pressure and it’s probably just enough to take the round. Taylor is scoring with the odd shot but it’s not enough. Cameron 10-9

TAYLOR VS. CAMERON: ROUND FOUR

Better from Cameron who is attacking Taylor’s body. This is a very close fight but Cameron has showed her quality in round four. 10-9 Cameron

TAYLOR VS. CAMERON: ROUND THREE

A closer round but Taylor is having the last word. Cameron is coming forward a lot but she has to be smarter with her pressure as she’s being caught. 10-9 Taylor.

TAYLOR VS. CAMERON: ROUND TWO

Better round from Taylor. She’s moving well and her right hand has landed on several occasions. 10-9 Taylor

TAYLOR VS. CAMERON: ROUND ONE

It’s the pressure from Cameron that gives her the opener. She’s started well and has managed to land several decent shots. 10-9 Cameron.

– Round summaries via DAZN Boxing.

HERE WE GO! MAIN EVENT TIME!

Jose Felix DEF. Gary Cully via TKO-3 (2:34)

CULLY STUNNED BY FELIX:

“Jose Felix has pulled off one of the biggest upsets of 2023 with a stunning stoppage over Gary Cully. The Irishman had been identified as a huge prospect but a big right hand from Felix ended matters early. Cully didn’t recover from the shot and following further attacks from Felix, the towel came in from Peter Taylor in round three.” – DAZN

James Metcalf DEF. Dennis Hogan via UD-12 (117-110, 117-110, 115-112)

IBO World Super-Welterweight Title

HOGAN NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR METCALF:

“James Metcalf and Dennis Hogan put it all on the line in their super-welterweight contest and it was the man from Liverpool who got the nod. Both men had their moments in the fight but the relentlessness from Metcalf was what got him over the line as he refused to be denied. All three judges gave the fight to Metcalf and he now holds the IBO title.” – DAZN

Caoimhin Agyarko now 13-0, gets the points win over Grant Dennis (100-90 x3)

WINNING RETURN FOR AGYARKO:

“Caoimhín Agyarko moved to 13-0 with a dominant win over Grant Dennis. Agyarko was in control for large portions as he returned to the ring for the first time in ten months and that was reflected on all the scorecards as he was given every round by the judges.” – DAZN

Conor McGregor is in the house:

Thomas Carty Third Round TKO win over Jay McFarlane

Celtic Heavyweight Title

CARTY STOPS MCFARLANE:

“Thomas Carty got the Irish crowd warmed up with a destructive stoppage over Jay McFarlane. The Irish prospect dropped his opponent in the second round and he was able to end matters the following round with a further two knockdowns.” – DAZN

Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus

WBA World Female Super-Welterweight Title

Taylor vs. Cameron Full Fight Card:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 12:45PM/9:45AM ETPT)

Paddy Donovan (10-0, 7 KO) vs Sam O’maison (17-4-1, 7 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds

Maisey Rose (2-0, 0 KO) vs Kate Radomska (3-1, 0 KO), flyweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2PM/11AM ETPT | Main Event Ring Walk approx. 6PM ET)

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron, junior welterweights, 10 rounds, for Cameron’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)

Gary Cully (16-0, 10 KO) vs Jose Felix Jr. (39-6-1, 30 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KO) vs JJ Metcalf (24-2, 15 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds — IBO World Super-Welterweight Title

Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0, 7 KO) vs Grant Dennis (18-4, 3 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Thomas Carty (5-0, 4 KO) vs Jay McFarlane (14-7, 5 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds — Celtic Heavyweight Title

