Katie Taylor already talking rematch after shocking loss to Chantelle Cameron

IMAGO | INPHO Photography Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship Katie Taylor dejected after the fight Katie Taylor dejected after losing to Chantelle Cameron

Katie Taylor, despite being in shock after her majority decision loss to Chantelle Cameron is already making plans for a rematch. She told Sky Sports, “It’s not how I wanted to my homecoming to go. I’m just so grateful for the support regardless. Congratulations to Chantelle on a fantastic performance, thank so much for the opportunity to fight for your belts, and looking forward to the rematch.”

Chantelle Cameron feared Irish judges

For her part, Cameron was worried about leprechaun magic impacting the scores on the cards. She said “”I was petrified,” she said. “I’ve seen it before in boxing and it’s happened to my team before.

“It was a close fight, Katie’s a great fighter, pound-for-pound best woman boxer there is, and I turned up for the occasion.”

The #TaylorCameron Scorecards 📝 pic.twitter.com/gv3xlUjTzO — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 20, 2023 Nothing funny here, just a clear win for Cameron

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron quick results

Get more details on the action at the Bloody Elbow Taylor vs Camerson live results post.

MAIN CARD RESULTS

Chantelle Cameron MD-10 Katie Taylor (95-95, 96-94, 96-94) — Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title

— Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title Jose Felix DEF. Gary Cully via TKO-3 (2:34)

James Metcalf DEF. Dennis Hogan: UD-12 (117-110, 117-110, 115-112) — IBO World Super-Welterweight Title

— IBO World Super-Welterweight Title Caoimhin Agyarko DEF. Grant Dennis : UD-10 (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

: Thomas Carty DEF. Jay McFarlane: TKO-3 (2:58) — Celtic Heavyweight Title

PRELIM CARD RESULTS

Paddy Donovan DEF. Sam O’maison : KO/TKO, Corner Stoppage (Towel)-6 (2:13)

: MaiseyRose Courtney DEF. Kate Radomska: via Points-6 (58-57)

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author