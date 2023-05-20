Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron fans energized by surprise Conor McGregor arena arrival

IMAGO / Inpho Photography Conor McGregor ringside at Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron, 3 Arena, Dublin

Today’s Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron got a celebrity boost today when UFC superstar Conor McGregor made a surprise appearance at the 3Arena in Dublin just hours before the big bout. Taylor will move up in weight to challenge WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring female light-welterweight chap Chantelle Cameron for the belt collection. Take a look at Mac’s arrival below:

Katie Taylor fans in Ireland owe Conor McGregor for her return

Katie Taylor has brought home Olympic boxing gold to Ireland along with one of the most impressive belt and trophy collections in boxing history. Taylor is a two-weight world champion and the current undisputed lightweight champion, she’s had the WBA title since 2017; the IBF title since 2018; and the WBC, WBO, and The Ring magazine titles since 2019, as well as having briefly held the WBO junior-welterweight title in 2019.

After beating Delfine Persoon in 2019, she became one of only eight boxers in history (women and men) to all the big four boxing belts (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO) at the same time. But she’s never fought professionally in her home country…until now.

“It wasn’t happening otherwise. There were roadblocks and all the rest of it,” Conor told Ariel Helwani (see video below). “I reach out and said I’m in on this. Let me in on this. Bring our champion home. Katie is Olympic champion. World champion. She’s never fought in Ireland professionally. Get our champion home. “I was happy to jump at it. So we jumped at it and that’s it.”

Conor McGregor’s interview with Ariel Helwani

Conor McGregor is in the building for Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron 🇮🇪 #TaylorCameron | #Boxingpic.twitter.com/CrO4MoiE7f — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) May 20, 2023 Another angle on the infamous one’s arrival.

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron Results:

MAIN CARD RESULTS

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron (c) — SCORES: 95-95, 96-94, 96-94, a majority decision for Chantelle Cameron! — Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title

Jose Felix DEF. Gary Cully via TKO-3 (2:34)

James Metcalf DEF. Dennis Hogan: UD-12 (117-110, 117-110, 115-112) — IBO World Super-Welterweight Title

— IBO World Super-Welterweight Title Caoimhin Agyarko DEF. Grant Dennis : UD-10 (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

: Thomas Carty DEF. Jay McFarlane: TKO-3 (2:58) — Celtic Heavyweight Title

PRELIM CARD RESULTS

Paddy Donovan DEF. Sam O’maison : KO/TKO, Corner Stoppage (Towel)-6 (2:13)

: MaiseyRose Courtney DEF. Kate Radomska: via Points-6 (58-57)

Follow the Bloody Elbow live results post for more.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author