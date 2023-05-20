Subscribe
Boxing Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron
0

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron fans energized by surprise Conor McGregor arena arrival

The fans at Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron went wild when the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor entered the arena.

By: Bloody Elbow | 19 hours ago
Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron fans energized by surprise Conor McGregor arena arrival
IMAGO / Inpho Photography Conor McGregor ringside at Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron, 3 Arena, Dublin

Jump to:

Today’s Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron got a celebrity boost today when UFC superstar Conor McGregor made a surprise appearance at the 3Arena in Dublin just hours before the big bout. Taylor will move up in weight to challenge WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring female light-welterweight chap Chantelle Cameron for the belt collection. Take a look at Mac’s arrival below:

Katie Taylor fans in Ireland owe Conor McGregor for her return

Katie Taylor has brought home Olympic boxing gold to Ireland along with one of the most impressive belt and trophy collections in boxing history. Taylor is a two-weight world champion and the current undisputed lightweight champion, she’s had the WBA title since 2017; the IBF title since 2018; and the WBC, WBO, and The Ring magazine titles since 2019, as well as having briefly held the WBO junior-welterweight title in 2019.

After beating Delfine Persoon in 2019, she became one of only eight boxers in history (women and men) to all the big four boxing belts (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO) at the same time. But she’s never fought professionally in her home country…until now.

“It wasn’t happening otherwise. There were roadblocks and all the rest of it,” Conor told Ariel Helwani (see video below). “I reach out and said I’m in on this. Let me in on this. Bring our champion home. Katie is Olympic champion. World champion. She’s never fought in Ireland professionally. Get our champion home. “I was happy to jump at it. So we jumped at it and that’s it.”

Conor McGregor’s interview with Ariel Helwani
Another angle on the infamous one’s arrival.

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron Results:

MAIN CARD RESULTS

  • Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron (c) SCORES: 95-95, 96-94, 96-94, a majority decision for Chantelle Cameron! — Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title
  • Jose Felix DEF. Gary Cully via TKO-3 (2:34)
  • James Metcalf DEF. Dennis Hogan: UD-12 (117-110, 117-110, 115-112) — IBO World Super-Welterweight Title
  • Caoimhin Agyarko DEF. Grant DennisUD-10 (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)
  • Thomas Carty DEF. Jay McFarlaneTKO-3 (2:58) — Celtic Heavyweight Title

PRELIM CARD RESULTS

  • Paddy Donovan DEF. Sam O’maisonKO/TKO, Corner Stoppage (Towel)-6 (2:13)
  • MaiseyRose Courtney DEF. Kate Radomska: via Points-6 (58-57)

Follow the Bloody Elbow live results post for more.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Bloody Elbow Archives

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Subscribe to our Substack!

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Bloody Elbow
Bloody Elbow

Independent MMA Journalism

More from the author

Related Stories
Big upset! Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: Full results and highlights
Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron live results, fight highlights, start time
June M. Williams | May 20
Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: Start time, full fight card, how to stream
Taylor vs Cameron: How to Watch
June M. Williams | May 20
Read more stories