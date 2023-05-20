Upset! Katie Taylor loses Dublin homecoming fight | Full highlights, official decision

IMAGO / INPHO Photography Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron, 3 Arena, Dublin 20/5/2023

Katie Taylor fans in Dublin celebrated a bitter sweet homecoming as the all-time great Irish boxer lost her Irish professional debut to Chantelle Camerson by majority decision. Taylor stepped up to challenge Cameron for the undisputed junior welterweight championship at 140 pounds but came up just short. One judge scored it a 95-95 draw but the other two saw it 96-94 which was all Cameron needed for the majority decision win.

Katie Taylor came up short in attempt to add another belt to her collection

Katie Taylor is one of the most decorated boxers in the history of the sport, regardless of gender and remains the undisputed lightweight champion but couldn’t get it done tonight. Bad Left Hook’s Scott Christ said, “Cameron used a tremendous pressure game plan and was able to physically neutralize Taylor.”

MMA Mania’s Dan Hiergesell wrote, “Taylor tried to impose her will early on, but it was Cameron who landed the more meaningful shots in the opening rounds. Taylor scored some solid rights along the way only to have Cameron respond with lead jabs and constant forward movement.

“Both women would exchange crisp shots and inside barrages in the middle half of the fight leading into the later frames. They almost traded rounds on the scorecards as the action was real tight. Cameron was just a little more active and ended up defending her light-welterweight title on enemy soil.”

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron Highlights

WHAT A FIGHT



We go to the judges after an absolutely 𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙘 contest 👏#TaylorCameron pic.twitter.com/Ked3ROVYjU — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 20, 2023 Watch the highlights from Taylor vs Cameron

A champion in victory and defeat.



There is only one @KatieTaylor ❤️️#TaylorCameron pic.twitter.com/EBAUANInR3 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 20, 2023 Taylor spoke after the defeat

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron quick results

Bloody Elbow’s live results post has complete reporting on all the action. In the meantime here are the quick results.

Taylor vs. Cameron Results:

MAIN CARD RESULTS

Chantelle Cameron MD-10 Katie Taylor (95-95, 96-94, 96-94) — Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title

— Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title Jose Felix DEF. Gary Cully via TKO-3 (2:34)

James Metcalf DEF. Dennis Hogan: UD-12 (117-110, 117-110, 115-112) — IBO World Super-Welterweight Title

— IBO World Super-Welterweight Title Caoimhin Agyarko DEF. Grant Dennis : UD-10 (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

: Thomas Carty DEF. Jay McFarlane: TKO-3 (2:58) — Celtic Heavyweight Title

PRELIM CARD RESULTS

Paddy Donovan DEF. Sam O’maison : KO/TKO, Corner Stoppage (Towel)-6 (2:13)

: MaiseyRose Courtney DEF. Kate Radomska: via Points-6 (58-57)

