Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: Start time, full fight card, how to stream

Tonight, Irishwoman Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs), the undisputed lightweight champion is back home to Ireland, with 16 professional world title fights under her belt since she left to train in Connecticut back in 2016.

This time Matchroom Promotions has Katie lined up to defend her four junior welterweight titles (IBF, WBA, WBC, & WBO women’s super lightweight titles) at the 3Arena in Dublin against Chantelle ‘El Capo’ Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs), 31, from Northampton, England. Taylor plans to secure the title of undisputed champion at a second weight for her homecoming clash with Cameron.

Cameron told ESPN, “It will be hostile but it will give me a lift, make me more up for it, I’ve got no pressure on me, where as Katie has got all the pressure on her, they are all there to see her. People are overlooking me, it’s all about Katie’s homecoming, and I’m going to shock a lot of people by ruining that homecoming.”

Taylor vs. Cameron airs on DAZN at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET (Saturday, May 20th., 2023). Ring walks for the main event are expected at around10:31 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET. These times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card.

Tickets

Tickets at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland for Katie Taylor vs. Chantellle Cameron are available here.

Price

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron is available to stream on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (except Australia and New Zealand).

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

It should be noted, if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

How to Stream

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Web browsers

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia).

Mobile devices

iPhone, iPad

Android phones, tablets

Amazon Fire tablet

TV and streaming devices

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV, Smartcast

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

Gaming consoles

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

XBox One

XBox Series X | S

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron full fight card

Main Card

Title Fight: Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron

Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title

Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title Title Fight: Dennis Hogan vs. James ‘JJ’ Metcalf

IBO World Super-Welterweight Title

IBO World Super-Welterweight Title Title Fight: Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus

WBA World Female Super-Welterweight Title

WBA World Female Super-Welterweight Title Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane

Vacant Celtic Heavyweight Title

Prelim Card

MaiseyRose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska

Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix Jr.

Caoimhín Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis

Paddy Donovan vs. Sam O’Maison

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author