Karate Combat KC 39
Karate Combat 39 highlights video: Top prospect Elijah Everill hits crazy quick Mortal Kombat type KO

Check out the highlights video of Elijah Everill knocking out Rahul Bhowmick at Karate Combat 39.

By: Eddie Mercado | 16 hours ago
Elijah Everill KO'd Rahul Bhowmick at Karate Combat 39 | Karate Combat/Ryan Nixon

Karate Combat 39 just is currently underway from Miami, Florida with full contact Karate already producing some quick knockouts. One of the coolest finishes so far came from top lightweight prospect, Elijah Everill, who rapidly dispatched Rahul Bhowmick with one of the sickest Mortal Kombat style finishes you will ever see!

Everill was aggressive right away, letting his hands go and touching up Bhowmick with some crisp boxing. All of the sudden, the venue darkened and a deep voice came out of nowhere to exclaim, ‘Finish Him’ (Not really). Elijah then proceeds to land another flurry of fists that caused Rahul to fall back on to the embankment. That’s when a sensational head kick landed right on the money. Bhowmick slid down to the bottom of the pit, and Everill pounded him out for the 49-second victory. KC 39 sure is delivering the violence!

Karate Combat 39 fight card

  • Luiz Rocha vs. Bruno Souza: Lightweight Title
  • Raymond Daniels def. Sasha Palatnikov by unanimous decision: Middleweight
  • Shahzaib Rindh def. Tommy Azouz by unanimous decision: Lightweight
  • Antonio Arroyo def. Cody Jerabek by TKO in round 2: Heavyweight
  • Alberto Ramirez def. Maciej Tercjak by unanimous decision: Lightweight
  • Elijah Everill def. Rahul Bhowmick by KO at :49 in round 1: Lightweight
  • Ana Luiza Da Silva def. Nathalia Dinis by KO in round 1: (W) Flyweight
  • Zakaria BenBouchta def. Adam Rosa Ramos by unanimous decision: Heavyweight
  • Will Esparza def. Jonathan Broad by split decision: Welterweight

