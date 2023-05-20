Karate Combat 39 highlights video: Top prospect Elijah Everill hits crazy quick Mortal Kombat type KO

Elijah Everill KO'd Rahul Bhowmick at Karate Combat 39 | Karate Combat/Ryan Nixon

Karate Combat 39 just is currently underway from Miami, Florida with full contact Karate already producing some quick knockouts. One of the coolest finishes so far came from top lightweight prospect, Elijah Everill, who rapidly dispatched Rahul Bhowmick with one of the sickest Mortal Kombat style finishes you will ever see!

Everill was aggressive right away, letting his hands go and touching up Bhowmick with some crisp boxing. All of the sudden, the venue darkened and a deep voice came out of nowhere to exclaim, ‘Finish Him’ (Not really). Elijah then proceeds to land another flurry of fists that caused Rahul to fall back on to the embankment. That’s when a sensational head kick landed right on the money. Bhowmick slid down to the bottom of the pit, and Everill pounded him out for the 49-second victory. KC 39 sure is delivering the violence!

Highlights

Top prospect Elijah Everill lands wicked Mortal Kombat combo for 49 second KO at @KarateCombat 39! @BloodyElbow #KC39



Shout out to my man @McDojoLife for capturing this sick angle! pic.twitter.com/GOP09tmluS — TheEddieMercado (@TheEddieMercado) May 21, 2023

Karate Combat 39 fight card

Luiz Rocha vs. Bruno Souza: Lightweight Title

Raymond Daniels def. Sasha Palatnikov by unanimous decision: Middleweight

Shahzaib Rindh def. Tommy Azouz by unanimous decision: Lightweight

Antonio Arroyo def. Cody Jerabek by TKO in round 2: Heavyweight

Alberto Ramirez def. Maciej Tercjak by unanimous decision: Lightweight

Elijah Everill def. Rahul Bhowmick by KO at :49 in round 1: Lightweight

Ana Luiza Da Silva def. Nathalia Dinis by KO in round 1: (W) Flyweight

Zakaria BenBouchta def. Adam Rosa Ramos by unanimous decision: Heavyweight

Will Esparza def. Jonathan Broad by split decision: Welterweight

Free live stream

Share this story

About the author