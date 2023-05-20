Karate Combat 39 live stream results, highlights, discussion

Luiz Rocha vs. Bruno Souza headlined Karate Combat 39 | Karate Combat

Karate Combat 39 is going down today (May 20th) from beautiful Miami, Florida with the promotion’s lightweight title on the line in the main event. Current champion, Luiz Rocha, will headline this card by defending his belt against Bruno Souza, who is the protege of former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida. MMA legends Georges St. Pierre and Bas Rutten will be the commentators for this event.

Bruno ‘The Tiger’ Souza has stepped away from MMA to pursue a career in Karate Combat, and has earned himself a shot at the belt with a gritty decision victory over Bruno Assis in the Battle of the Brunos at KC 38. The champion Rocha has yet to taste defeat in his combat sports career, and called his shot when he elected to enter the Pit after Souza’s win over Assis for a face off. There was a little shoving going on back and forth, but at the end of the day it was all love and the title fight was cemented.

The KC 39 co-main event promises to deliver when striking legend Raymond Daniels mixes it up with former UFC talent, Sasha Palatnikov. Both of these guys have already debuted on the Karate Combat stage, and both men are looking to get back into the win column. Father Time is clearly on the side of the 34-year-old Palatnikov, but the 43-year-old Daniels has a wealth of experience to pull from.

This event will begin at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT

Karate Combat 39 fight card

Luiz Rocha def. Bruno Souza by unanimous decision: Lightweight Title

Raymond Daniels def. Sasha Palatnikov by unanimous decision: Middleweight

Shahzaib Rindh def. Tommy Azouz by unanimous decision: Lightweight

Antonio Arroyo def. Cody Jerabek by TKO in round 2: Heavyweight

Arroyo wins his Karate Combat debut by TKO after Jerabek connected with his knee! #KC36 pic.twitter.com/uvh8eXwtMd — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) May 21, 2023

Gabriel Stankunas def. Ignacio Capllonch by unanimous decision: Welterweight

Gabriel Stankunas drops him at the end of the THIRD extra round of the night!! #KC39 pic.twitter.com/8mGbo80mbe — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) May 21, 2023

Alberto Ramirez def. Maciej Tercjak by unanimous decision: Lightweight

Elijah Everill def. Rahul Bhowmick by KO at :49 in round 1: Lightweight

Ana Luiza Da Silva def. Nathalia Dinis by KO in round 1: (W) Flyweight

Zakaria BenBouchta def. Adam Rosa Ramos by unanimous decision: Heavyweight

Benbouchta with the Sudden Death win!



The first underdog win of the Up Only Gaming era 🥋 #KC39



Only 16% of fans voted for ‘The Fighting Therapist’ pic.twitter.com/CG98h6e9uu — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) May 21, 2023

Will Esparza def. Jonathan Broad by split decision: Welterweight

