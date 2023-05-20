Karate Combat 39: Free live stream, start time, full fight card

Karate Combat 39 Presents: Rocha vs. Souza & Daniels vs. Palatkino Saturday, May 20

Karate Combat: “The World’s Premier Full-Contact Striking League” is back with KC39: ‘Rocha vs. Souza’ in their headlining lightweight championship fight this weekend from Miami, Florida.

KC39 showcases the promotion‘s first Super-Fight winner, the KO-powered Lightweight Champion, Luis Rocha (8-2-0) versus the electrifying challenger, Bruno Souza (2-1-0).

In the co-main event it’s Middleweights, Raymond Daniels (1-1-0) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (1-1-0), with both fighters eager to prove their status as top contenders in Karate Combat.

Start Time

Karate Combat 39 is on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 7/4PM ETPT from the Mediapro US – Studio A in Miami, Florida.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship: Luiz Rocha (C, BRA) vs Bruno Souza (BRA)

: Raymond Daniels (USA) vs Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Lightweight : Shahzaib Rindh (PAK) vs Tommy Azouz (FRA)

: Shahzaib Rindh (PAK) vs Tommy Azouz (FRA) Heavyweight : Cody Jerabek (USA) vs Antonio Arroyo (BRA)

: Cody Jerabek (USA) vs Antonio Arroyo (BRA) Lightweight : Alberto Ramirez (VEN) vs Maciej Tercjak (POL)

: Alberto Ramirez (VEN) vs Maciej Tercjak (POL) Lightweight : Elijah Everill (ENG) vs Rahul Bhowmick (USA)

: Elijah Everill (ENG) vs Rahul Bhowmick (USA) Women’s Flyweight : Ana Luiza Da Silva (BRA) vs Nathalia Dinis (USA)

: Ana Luiza Da Silva (BRA) vs Nathalia Dinis (USA) Heavyweight : Adam Rosa Ramos (BRA) vs Zakaria BenBouchta (CAN)

: Adam Rosa Ramos (BRA) vs Zakaria BenBouchta (CAN) Bantamweight : Gabriel Stankunas (BRA) vs Ignacio Capllonch (ARG)

: Gabriel Stankunas (BRA) vs Ignacio Capllonch (ARG) Welterweight: Jonathan Broad (CAN) vs Will Esparza (USA)

* Order and card subject to change.

Karate Combat 39 Live Stream

Tickets

Join Georges St-Pierre, Bas Rutten, and an extremely limited gathering of fans at one of the most exlusive live sports events on the planet at Mediapro US – Studio A in Miami, Florida! By purchasing tickets to the live event you will be a part of one of the most electrifying experiences in all of live sports. You will be up close to every moment that happens inside the Pit, because there are not any bad seats in the entire house. Tickets range from as little as $50 on up to $500.



With the KC39 VIP experience package you will get:

VIP Parking close to the venue

VIP Entrance and check-in

VIP Viewing Area

VIP Lounge

Complimentary drinks

PIT-side Viewing Area (subject to availability)

Karate Combat Apparel

Invite your friends and get a 50% REFUND! Simply invite your friends by sending them this offer. Once 5 Friends buy tickets, KC will give you a 50% REFUND, plus your friends will get 10% off their purchases! To participate: enter email addresses at the link provided, KC will get in touch using the email information provided.

