Video: 51-year-old UFC vet Houston Alexander continues resurgence, goes 4-0 in BKFC

Houston Alexander fought off both his opponent and Father Time, notching another win on Friday night at BKFC 43.

Alexander, who MMA fans probably know best either for his UFC knockout over Keith Jardine back in 2007 or his decision loss to Kimbo Slice in 2009, is still fighting in 2023. Despite having a pretty rough end to his MMA career, Houston Alexander has found himself in a bit of career resurgence at age 51.

Yes, 51, you read that right.

Houston Alexander beats Jeremy Smith at BKFC 43

Houston Alexander started out really well, swelling up and cutting Jeremy Smith’s eye and lip in the first two rounds. It wasn’t pretty as the UFC vet was fading late, and Smith turned it up late with some nasty uppercuts, but in the end Alexander managed to hold on to his lead. Alexander won a unanimous decision at the BKFC 43 headliner, improving his bare knuckle boxing record to 4-0.

Full BKFC 43 results can be found here.

Watch some highlights from the bare knuckle boxing match below.

If this guy doesn’t have a broken rib… Omg what an insane fight! #BKFC43 #alexandervssmith pic.twitter.com/IlVPCsMVle — Areola Haywani (@UFCbrotha) May 20, 2023

That eye was done since like R2 pic.twitter.com/ZWJmOhfa4L — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 20, 2023

And STILL a bad motherfucker. Houston Alexander UD. Remains undefeated in BKFC. #BKFC43 pic.twitter.com/yloZxCO2d6 May 20, 2023

Houston Alexander’s MMA career

Houston Alexander burst out of the MMA scene being known for his heavy hands. After going 6-1 (1 NC) in the regional scene, he entered the UFC and immediately made a name for himself as a KO artist by swiftly knocking out perennial contender Keith Jardine and Alessio Sakara in about a minute each.

He never really had a complete MMA game though, and would then drop his next four bouts with the promotion, including a high profile decision loss to the late Kimbo Slice in 2009.

That would end his UFC tenure, and Alexander would go on to bounce around the regional scene, and also have five bouts with Bellator. Unfortunately, he wouldn’t have much success and would only win one of his last eight bouts in MMA.

His last MMA bout happened in 2017. While some thought that may have been the end of the road for the 45-year-old on a rough streak, he then joined BKFC four years later.

Fast forward to today and Alexander is now undefeated with four wins in the promotion, three by knockout — all at age 51.

Share this story

About the author