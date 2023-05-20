Haney vs Lomachenko video: KO of the year locked up by Junto Nakatani on the undercard

IMAGO / ZUMA WIRE May 19, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - May 19: L-R Andrew Moloney and Junto Nakatani face off prior to their 12-round vacant WBO Junior Bantamweight World Title bout at TopRank on ESPN - Haney v Loma at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tonight’s Haney vs Lomachenko card is already off to a great start with Junto Nakatani’s spectacular KO win over Andrew Moloney to emphatically claim the previously vacant WBO junior bantamweight (115 pounds) title. We’ll see soon if the main event can match this action.

Junto Nakatani won with a brutal 12th round KO after a dominant performance

Nakatani, who’s held the WBO flyweight title since 2020, brutalized Moloney to add a second belt to his collection. Knock downs were scored by Nakatani in the 2nd, 11th and finally the finish in the 12th. Here’s how Scott Christ of Bad Left Hook calls Nakatani “one of the top rising fighters in the sport right now.” See for yourself in the highlights below:

NAKATANI FLOORS MOLONEY IN ROUND ELEVEN. #HaneyLoma pic.twitter.com/pHG2dgAJj5 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

WORLD CHAMPION 🏆



Nakatani does it in devastating fashion 🇯🇵 #HaneyLoma pic.twitter.com/PtGRLRp4g3 May 21, 2023

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko quick results

Haney vs Lomachenko undercard

Super-featherweight: Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez

Lightweight: Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremia Nakathila

WBO world super flyweight title: Junto Nakatani KO12 Andrew Moloney

