Haney vs Lomachenko video: KO of the year locked up by Junto Nakatani on the undercard

Tonight’s Haney vs Lomachenko card is already off to a great start with Junto Nakatani’s spectacular KO win over Andrew Moloney to emphatically claim the previously vacant WBO junior bantamweight (115 pounds) title. We’ll see soon if the main event can match this action.
Junto Nakatani won with a brutal 12th round KO after a dominant performance
Nakatani, who’s held the WBO flyweight title since 2020, brutalized Moloney to add a second belt to his collection. Knock downs were scored by Nakatani in the 2nd, 11th and finally the finish in the 12th. Here’s how Scott Christ of Bad Left Hook calls Nakatani “one of the top rising fighters in the sport right now.” See for yourself in the highlights below:
Haney vs Lomachenko undercard
Super-featherweight: Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez
Lightweight: Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremia Nakathila
WBO world super flyweight title: Junto Nakatani KO12 Andrew Moloney
