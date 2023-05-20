Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: Start time, date, PPV price, full fight card and how to stream

Devin Haney. IMAGO/James Ross

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko is tonight on ESPN+ PPV. Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney will be making his second defense of his undisputed lightweight title against former unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. Haney became the undisputed champion in 2022, following a routine win against George Kambosos. This event will be anything but routine, however, as this will be one of the best fights boxing can make this year with Haney facing his toughest challenge yet, in the brilliant Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Haney (29-0, 15 KOs), 24, of San Francisco, is putting his four major belts he won in that bout against Kambosos Jr. back in June of last year on the line. He’s had notable victories over the likes of top contenders Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares, Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz and Kambosos twice. Despite being ranked as the best fighter under 25 by ESPN, this time around he’ll be facing Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs).

Vasiliy, 35, of Ukraine, lost his IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight titles back in October of 2020 to the infamous Teofimo Lopez Jr. Since that resounding defeat, he has come back strong with a three fight win streak, including decision victories over Richard Commey, and Jamaine Ortiz.

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko was previously set to go down last June, but Vasiliy was compelled to remain home with his family in Ukraine during the Russian war. Ever since the cancellation fans have been clamouring to see this battle and now it is finally here!

Two high-stakes matchups will be showcased on the undercard when the 10-round junior lightweight co-feature sees former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez in a sure-fire tilt against Adam ‘BluNose’ Lopez in a rematch of their 2019 war. Meanwhile, in the PPV opener, rising lightweight Raymond ‘Danger’ Muratalla takes a big step-up in competition taking on hard-hitting Namibian contender, Jeremy Nakathila in a 10-round battle.

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko airs on ESPN+ PPV (pay-per-view) at 10 p.m. ET (Saturday, May 20th., 2023). Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 11 p.m. ET. These times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card, which are scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA are available here, with the box office opening at noon the day of the event.

Haney vs. Lomachenko is available to stream on the ESPN App. Buy the Top Rank Disney Bundle Trio Basic (with ads) for a mere $12.99 in the US and then purchase the ESPN+ PPV for $59.99 US. The bundle is a good deal, giving you Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). In the UK you can get all the glorious face-punching action on Sky Sports.

For ESPN+: Purchase an ESPN+ monthly subscription and PPV for only $69.98 (For new subscribers only). Your subscription will renew on a monthly basis at the monthly subscription price (currently only $9.99).

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko will be carried by ESPN+ on the following devices and platforms.

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko full fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Title Fight: Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

12 rounds, for Haney’s undisputed lightweight championship

12 rounds, for Haney’s undisputed lightweight championship Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez

10 rounds, junior lightweights

10 rounds, junior lightweights Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremia Nakathila

10 rounds, lightweights

Undercard (ESPN)

Title Fight: Junto Nakatani vs. Andrew Moloney

12 rounds, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title

12 rounds, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger

8 rounds, middleweights

Early Prelims (ESPN+)

Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso

4 rounds, lightweights

4 rounds, lightweights Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra

8 rounds, junior featherweights

8 rounds, junior featherweights Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons

6 rounds, lightweights

6 rounds, lightweights Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill

6 rounds, middleweights

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary for Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko will be available here on Bloody Elbow.

