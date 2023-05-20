Conor McGregor calls out Canelo, confident in boxing match because ‘I’m a southpaw’

IMAGO / Louis Grasse

Conor McGregor has called for a boxing match against Canelo Alvarez.

While the UFC star already has Michael Chandler — and likely a lengthy USADA testing period — ahead of him, McGregor has discussed another potential boxing crossover. The Irishman is in his home country to support local superstar Katie Taylor’s undisputed title bout, and it’s also where told boxing promoter Eddie Hearn that he fancies his chances against Canelo Alvarez.

Conor McGregor thinks Canelo Alvarez is past his prime

“I saw Ryder,” Conor McGregor said about Canelo’s last opponent. “I’m a southpaw, John Ryder’s a southpaw, Billy Joe Saunders is a southpaw.

“I’ve seen methods, I’ve seen things I do, and I know he’s waning. I’d fight Canelo no f—king problem.”

McGregor was discussing Canelo’s most recent opponent, where the 32-year-old Mexican won comfortably on the scorecards, but pundits still thought he could be losing a step.

If McGregor is banking on his stance to win that hypothetical boxing crossover, it’s worth noting how Canelo still handily won against both of those southpaw boxing champions. If he’s hoping Canelo is past his prime, it’s also a fair question to ask about McGregor himself.

Is Conor McGregor still in his prime?

McGregor, now 34, undoubtably had the best stretch of his career when he became a simultaneous two-division UFC champion and guaranteed his spot in the UFC Hall of Fame back in 2016.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Irish superstar in the seven years since. He lost his boxing crossover against Floyd Mayweather — where he also made an exorbitant amount of money — then went on to lose three of his next four fights in MMA, all by stoppage.

He also suffered a nasty leg break in his most recent loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. McGregor is now 34, and has been inactive for the last two years.

If he’s to come back and try to prove he still has a second title run in him, the first step will be against Michael Chandler likely by the end of the year if there’s no hiccups with his USADA eligibility.

