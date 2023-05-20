BKFC 43 full results, highlights: UFC vets Houston Alexander, Jimmie Rivera pick up wins

Houston Alexander is officially 4-0 in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) after fending off Jeremy Smith at BKFC 43 this past Friday.

Houston Alexander remains undefeated in BKFC, defeats Jeremy Smith at BKFC 43

The ex-UFC fighter pieced up Smith throughout the first and third rounds, leaving the ‘Pitbull’ with two nasty cuts and a swollen eye. As Smith got cleaned up, it appeared as though the ringside physician was getting closer to waving off the fight, but the BKFC cruiserweight said he could continue. And so, the ringside physician let him go.

What happened next was wild, as Smith moved forward and started catching Alexander with some heat in the fourth round! The 51-year-old was gassing but held on against a rallying Smith. Then these two went all out in the fifth round, with Smith brutalizing Alexander with uppercuts to the head and body (most of the damage was to the body, though, and it would not come as a surprise to hear the ‘Assassin’ may have suffered a broken rib or two after that tenderizing). According to the official BKFC stats, Smith was credited with 105 body shots. Wild!

Following five rounds of their all-action affair, Houston swept the judges’ scorecards, defeating a game Smith. In his post-fight interview, Houston showered his opponent with praise.

“He’s exactly what we thought,” said Alexander. “The man’s a warrior, he’s an athlete. Anybody that steps into this ring deserves to be here, so much respect.”

Aside from Smith, Houston also holds wins against Wes Combs, Jay Fish and Joey Beltran.

Here are some highlights of Houston Alexander vs. Jeremy Smith:

That eye was done since like R2 pic.twitter.com/ZWJmOhfa4L — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 20, 2023

And STILL a bad motherfucker. Houston Alexander UD. Remains undefeated in BKFC. #BKFC43 pic.twitter.com/yloZxCO2d6 May 20, 2023

Full BKFC 43 results:

Main Card:

Houston Alexander def. Jeremy Smith by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-47)

Dakota Cochrane def. Noah Cutter by knockout at 0:56 of Round 1

Jimmie Rivera def. Bekhzod Usmonov by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Sean Wilson def. Brandon Meyer by unanimous decision (50-44 x3)

Alonzo Martinez def. Jeremy Saucedo by technical knockout at 2:00 of Round 4

Carlos Trinidad-Snake def. Elvin Brito by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 49-45)

Ryan Braun def. Andrew Potter by knockout at 0:17 of Round 1

Jade Masson-Wong deg. Taylor Starling by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 50-44)

Jeff Souder def. Idrees Wasi by unanimous decision (50-43 x3)

Preliminary Card:

Tommy Strydom def. Josh Krejci by knockout at 1:31 of Round 2

Esteban Rodriguez def. Jaquis Williams by TKO at 1:26 of Round 1

Corey Roberts def. TJ Benson by knockout at 0:45 of Round 2

BKFC 43 went down on Fri., May 19, at the Liberty First Arena in Ralston, Nebraska.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author