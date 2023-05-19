UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill weigh-in results, live stream, video

Mackenzie Dern is booked for the UFC Vegas 73 main event against Angela Hill. | IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

UFC will return to their “APEX” venue this Saturday for a Fight Night card headlined by strawweight talents. Veteran Angela Hill will go up against fellow ranked 115-pound fighter Mackenzie Dern in a bout that could go as long as five rounds at UFC Vegas 73.

Their contest is one of 12 that is expected to go down in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. All of those involved talents must hit the scale a day before Fight Night, making weight on Friday afternoon. We have you covered today with coverage of the weigh-in results as they come in.

Dern, Hill given chance for a first

Dern is no longer a stranger to competing in UFC main events, as this Saturday will be her third time in that five-round spotlight. However, a winning performance in such a spotlight is something she has yet to ever attain, with her previous fights resulting in losses against Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan.

This weekend gives Dern a chance to rise further up the strawweight rankings while also picking up that milestone main event win.

At UFC Vegas 73, Hill will be appearing in a main event for the second time in her UFC career. Her previous headlining fight came in 2020 when she lost a split decision to Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

Hill enters this weekend after picking up two wins in 2022, beating Loopy Godinez and Emily Ducote on scorecards (two names who, coincidentally, also competing against each other on this weekend’s card). Dern is appearing for the first time since dropping a majority decision to Yan last fall.

An unexpected main event

The UFC Vegas 73 main event this weekend was originally set to take place on May 13 in just three rounds. The original main event was expected to be a bantamweight clash between Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. But after UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes needed a new opponent for her next title fight, Aldana was pulled from this weekend and given that opportunity instead.

Because of that shift in the schedule, Hill and Dern were upgraded to a five-round fight in exchange for waiting an extra week before they could compete.

In an odd coincidence, Hill’s other previous main event was made due to similar circumstances. In 2020, Hill found herself in the main event after a positive COVID-19 test took light heavyweight Glover Teixeira out of a booking against Thiago Santos.

UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in results

Other notable UFC names are expected to appear on this weekend’s UFC on Vegas 73 card. This includes viral knockout sensation Joaquin Buckley, former strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz, veteran Diego Ferreira, and others.

UFC tends to do their weigh-in at around 9 a.m. local time. Since they’re back in Nevada this week, this means that fighters will begin to hit the scale at around noon ET today. The 24 MMA fighters expected to compete this weekend will have a total of two hours to reach the limit they agreed to on their contracts.

Check back throughout the day to find UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in results as they come in. A live stream of the process will also be provided on this page once it becomes available.

Main Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Angela Hill (114.5)

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)

Catchweight 120 lbs: Emily Ducote (119.5) vs. Loopy Godinez (119.5)

Welterweight: Andre Fialho (169.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170.5)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson (155) vs. Diego Ferreira (154.5)

Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

Lightweight: Maheshate (155.5) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (154.5)

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (117.5)**

Welterweight: Orion Cosce (172.5)* vs. Gilbert Urbina (170)

Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi (249.5) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264.5)

Lightweight: Chase Hooper (156) vs. Nick Fiore (154)

Flyweight: Victoria Leonardo (124.5) vs. Natalia Silva (124.5)

Welterweight: Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Themba Gorimbo (170)

*Orion Cosce missed the welterweight non-title fight limit by one-and-a-half pounds. Due to this miss, Cosce will give 20 percent of his fight purse to Gilbert Urbina.

**Demopoulos missed the strawweight limit by a pound and a half. She will hand 20 percent of her fight purse over to opponent Karolina Kowalkiewicz because of this.

