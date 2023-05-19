Subscribe
Boxing Celebrity Boxing KSI vs. Joe Fournier | MF & DAZN: X Series: 007
0

‘Still undefeated’ – KSI ‘feels good’ after Fournier KO complaint resolved

KSI still has yet to taste defeat in the boxing ring, but he's down one victory in his exhibition fight career.

By: Zane Simon | 2 days ago
‘Still undefeated’ – KSI ‘feels good’ after Fournier KO complaint resolved
KSI celebrates a win in the ring. IMAGO / John Barry

Jump to

Celebrity pugilist KSI’s time as an unblemished boxer in the realm of fights that don’t count has come to an end. The social media star and hip hop artist first set his sights on a career in the ring back in 2018, for a pair of amateur bouts against fellow YouTuber’s Joe Weller and Logan Paul.

A year later KSI and Paul met again as professionals, with KSI winning that bout by split decision. In the time since, however, it’s been nothing but exhibition contests promoted by his own Misfits Boxing company for the 29-year-old. The latest of which came against celebrity businessman and nightclub owner Joe Fournier.

KSI KOs Fournier with forbidden blow

Taking place at the Wembley Arena in London, KSI looked in complete control in his latest bout against Fournier. He opened their first round with a series of hard right hands, putting his opponent immediately on the back foot and taking command of the ring.

Once the jitters were out, the fight settled into much more of the kind of ugly enhanced sparring session fans would expect from two men whose sporting interests are largely a part time affair. A few jabs, some clinching, and some complaints from Fournier about getting hit behind the head. If he thought he was on the receiving end of illegal blows, though, the worst was yet to come.

Just a minute into the second round KSI landed a heavy overhand right that had Fournier visibly shaken. A short uppercut followup punch, and Fournier was out cold on the canvas. Well, at least it looked like an uppercut in the moment. Turns out it was an elbow.

Fournier made it known immediately that he planned to protest the result. Even KSI suggested that his victory, although “inevitable,” had been tarnished.

“After landing my overhand he was pretty much out on his feet and I went for a short right hook as Joe clinched me and fell into me,” KSI explained in a statement on Twitter. “I landed that hook and my glove made contact but appears to have been followed by unintentional contact with my forearm. I’m gutted that it’s not as clean a win as I wanted and it feels like it diminishes my hard work with my trainers.”

Fournier’s appeal successful, fight now a ‘No Decision’

Even though the bout didn’t have any real stakes, since it was technically an exhibition contest, the Professional Boxing Association (PBA), which licensed the fight, has ruled that the result should be overturned—as requested by Fournier’s appeal.

“Today, Mr Joe Fournier and KSI were advised of a ‘Reviewed Decision’ that was undertaken by Mr Gareth Morris, the referee in charge of the bout,” read a statement from the PBA.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and representations […] Mr Morris came to an independent decision. Even though KSI was winning the fight [and] the blow with the forearm/elbow has been found to be accidental, and [in spite of] the obvious disappointment that will follow, it has been decided that the contest is declared a No Decision in accordance with the rules.

“The PBA has conducted the review properly, fairly and with legal assistance throughout as the bout was sanctioned and regulated under the unified rules of boxing. We have ensured that this process was conducted swiftly and fairly to uphold the integrity of boxing.”

It may have been a carnival-grade contest, with the lowest possible stakes, but the integrity of boxing has been preserved for another day. I suppose now we’ll just have to look forward to the inevitable rematch to finally settle the score.

Then again, maybe not…

In the meantime, if fans are wondering how KSI is taking the loss of his latest victory, he doesn’t seem too broken up about it.

Share this story
About the author
Zane Simon
Zane Simon

Zane Simon is a senior editor, writer, and podcaster for Bloody Elbow. He has worked with the website since 2013, taking on a wide variety of roles. A lifelong combat sports fan, Zane has trained off & on in both boxing and Muay Thai. He currently hosts the long-running MMA Vivisection podcast, which he took over from Nate Wilcox & Dallas Winston in 2015, as well as the 6th Round podcast, started in 2014. Zane is also responsible for developing and maintaining the ‘List of current UFC fighters’ on Bloody Elbow, a resource he originally developed for Wikipedia in 2010.

More from the author

Related Stories
KSI talks elbow KO, apologizes for ‘tarnished’ yet ‘inevitable’ win
KSI explains controversial elbow, believes KO win is 'tarnished'
Milan Ordoñez | May 16
KSI is the ringleader of this circus he created… and I don’t hate it? – KSI vs Fournier analysis
KSI is the ringleader of this circus he created... and I don't hate it?
Evan Zivin | May 14
KSI vs Joe Fournier: Extended controversial full card highlights
KSI vs Joe Fournier: Extended full card highlights
Eddie Mercado | May 14
Read more stories