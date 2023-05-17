Amid invasion, Ukraine hosts boxing event in underground subway station 

Credit: Ukraine Boxing Federation

An underground subway station in the war-torn region of Kharkiv, Ukraine played host to a unique boxing event held in the memory of fallen soldiers.

The event, which took place last weekend, featured an array of amateur boxers, including members of the Ukrainian Olympic team, and was dedicated to the “heroes of Kharkiv”—a city in the eastern region of the country that has been under constant bombardment by Russian forces since the start of the war.

A Return to Sports

The decision to hold the event in a subway station was due to the city’s continued role in the frontlines of the war. However, despite the security concerns—Kharkiv lies approximately 19 miles south of the Russian border—the event attracted hundreds of civilian fans (and military personnel) looking to enjoy a night of amateur fights.

The boxing show also happened to be the first sports event that Kharkiv has hosted since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

“The Boxing Federation wants to show this event that sport exists in Kharkiv,” said Oleksandr Manchak, an official at the Ukrainian Boxing Federation. “We are starting to return to life in our city, adjusting to the conditions that are present, but in doing so, we are only moving forward.”

“This tournament was very important for the development, restoration of infrastructure, all spheres of activity and most importantly – life in Kharkiv. It is very important that people play sports, distract from military action,” Manchak continued.

Boxing Controversy

The “Heroes of Kharkiv” show last weekend was the first time that the Ukrainian Olympic boxing team had performed since its decision to boycott the World Boxing Championships earlier this year. The boycott stemmed from a decision taken by the International Boxing Association (IBA)—which hosts the world championships—to lift a ban on Russian athletes competing with their flag and national anthem despite the ongoing war. The United States and several other Western countries also joined the boycott and have since helped establish a breakaway boxing association to rival the IBA.

“Our answer is clear: our athletes and representatives do not perform where the representatives of the aggressor countries will perform – these are Russia and Belarus,” said Oleg Ilchenko, vice president of the country’s boxing federation.

“The position is basic: as long as the war is going on and as long as the troops of the Russian Federation are on the territory of our state, they all appeal that they will not speak.”

