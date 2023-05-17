Jump to
Four fighters from UFC on ABC 4 are facing some serious time on the sidelines after their fights this past Saturday. Per Interim Executive Director Alvin Coley of the North Carolina Boxing and Combat Sports Commission, Gabe Green, Mandy Böhm, Ji Yeon Kim and Tim Means are suspended indefinitely due to injuries.
Four fighters require clearance after UFC on ABC 4
Gabe Green was on the receiving end of one of the fastest finishes in UFC history after getting crushed by Bryan Battle for a 14-second KO during the preliminary portion of the Fight Night event. To return, ‘Gifted’ needs clearance from a neurologist.
In perhaps one of the most bizarre fights in recent memory, Mandy Böhm defeated Ji Yeon Kim via a technical decision after the ‘Monster’ could not continue due to an illegal knee from Kim. Both fighters left the Octagon with damage, as Böhm injured her left eye and Kim worsened a pre-existing ACL tear.
“It’s lame, but if I have to make an excuse of the outcome, as everyone can see from the fact that I went to the fight wearing knee pads on,” said Kim in response to her loss to Böhm (H/T MMA Orbit on Twitter). “I prepared for this fight for three months at first and another four months due to Mandy’s unilateral cancellation of the first dated match. I prepared for [this] fight with a completely torn ACL in my knee for a title of seven months. My knee is still in the worst condition than anyone can imagine.“
Also suspended indefinitely is Tim Means, the UFC veteran who was submitted by Alex Morono. The ‘Dirty Bird’ sustained a left foot injury.
Full list of medical suspensions from UFC on ABC 4
The full list of suspensions is as follows (obtained by Nolan King of MMA Junkie):
|Fighter
|Result
|Length of Suspension
|Johnny Walker
|Unanimous Decision win against Anthony Smith
|30 days
|Anthony Smith
|Unanimous Decision loss to Johnny Walker
|30 days
|Daniel Rodriguez
|First-round TKO loss to Ian Machado Garry
|45 days
|Ihor Potieira
|First-round TKO loss to Carlos Ulberg
|45 days
|Tim Means
|Second-round submission loss to Alex Morono
|Indefinitely pending clearance from orthopedic doctor for left foot; also 180 days
|Court McGee
|First-round KO loss to Matt Brown
|60 days
|Chase Sherman
|Unanimous Decision loss to Karl Williams
|30 days
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Unanimous Decision win against Cody Stamann
|45 days
|Cody Stamann
|Unanimous Decision loss to Douglas Silva de Andrade
|21 days
|Mandy Böhm
|Technical Decision win against Ji Yeon Kim
|Indefinitely pending clearance from neurologist and ophthalmologist for left eye; also 30 days
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Technical Decision loss to Mandy Böhm
|Indefinitely pending clearance from orthopedic doctor for right knee; also 180 days
|Gabe Green
|First-round KO loss to Bryan Battle
|Indefinitely pending clearance from neurologist; also 60 days
|Tainara Lisboa
|Third-round submission win against Jessica-Rose Clark
|30 days
Note: Fighters who did not receive a medical suspensions from the North Carolina Boxing and Combat Sports Commission were not mentioned.
UFC on ABC 4 went down on Sat., May 13, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
