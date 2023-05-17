Subscribe
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida UFC News
Four fighters hit with indefinite injury suspensions after UFC on ABC 4

Four fighters from UFC on ABC 4 could sit out for a while following their fights this past Saturday.

By: Kristen King | 32 mins ago
Four fighters hit with indefinite injury suspensions after UFC on ABC 4
UFC on ABC 4's Mandy Böhm was one of four fighters hit with indefinitely medical suspensions | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Four fighters from UFC on ABC 4 are facing some serious time on the sidelines after their fights this past Saturday. Per Interim Executive Director Alvin Coley of the North Carolina Boxing and Combat Sports Commission, Gabe Green, Mandy Böhm, Ji Yeon Kim and Tim Means are suspended indefinitely due to injuries. 

Four fighters require clearance after UFC on ABC 4

Gabe Green was on the receiving end of one of the fastest finishes in UFC history after getting crushed by Bryan  Battle for a 14-second KO during the preliminary portion of the Fight Night event. To return, ‘Gifted’ needs clearance from a neurologist. 

In perhaps one of the most bizarre fights in recent memory, Mandy Böhm defeated Ji Yeon Kim via a technical decision after the ‘Monster’ could not continue due to an illegal knee from Kim. Both fighters left the Octagon with damage, as Böhm injured her left eye and Kim worsened a pre-existing ACL tear

“It’s lame, but if I have to make an excuse of the outcome, as everyone can see from the fact that I went to the fight wearing knee pads on,” said Kim in response to her loss to Böhm (H/T MMA Orbit on Twitter). “I prepared for this fight for three months at first and another four months due to Mandy’s unilateral cancellation of the first dated match. I prepared for [this] fight with a completely torn ACL in my knee for a title of seven months. My knee is still in the worst condition than anyone can imagine.“

Also suspended indefinitely is Tim Means, the UFC veteran who was submitted by Alex Morono. The ‘Dirty Bird’ sustained a left foot injury. 

Full list of medical suspensions from UFC on ABC 4

The full list of suspensions is as follows (obtained by Nolan King of MMA Junkie):

FighterResultLength of Suspension
Johnny WalkerUnanimous Decision win against Anthony Smith30 days
Anthony SmithUnanimous Decision loss to Johnny Walker30 days
Daniel RodriguezFirst-round TKO loss to Ian Machado Garry45 days
Ihor PotieiraFirst-round TKO loss to Carlos Ulberg45 days
Tim MeansSecond-round submission loss to Alex MoronoIndefinitely pending clearance from orthopedic doctor for left foot; also 180 days
Court McGeeFirst-round KO loss to Matt Brown60 days
Chase ShermanUnanimous Decision loss to Karl Williams 30 days
Douglas Silva de AndradeUnanimous Decision win against Cody Stamann45 days
Cody StamannUnanimous Decision loss to Douglas Silva de Andrade21 days
Mandy BöhmTechnical Decision win against Ji Yeon KimIndefinitely pending clearance from neurologist and ophthalmologist for left eye; also 30 days
Ji Yeon KimTechnical Decision loss to Mandy BöhmIndefinitely pending clearance from orthopedic doctor for right knee; also 180 days
Gabe GreenFirst-round KO loss to Bryan BattleIndefinitely pending clearance from neurologist; also 60 days
Tainara LisboaThird-round submission win against Jessica-Rose Clark30 days

Note: Fighters who did not receive a medical suspensions from the North Carolina Boxing and Combat Sports Commission were not mentioned. 

UFC on ABC 4 went down on Sat., May 13, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

