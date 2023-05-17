Matt Brown scores six-figure payday for epic KO at UFC on ABC 4

Matt Brown topped the UFC Charlotte payout list. | IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It’s not every week that we are able to see the payouts that UFC fighters get for their performances. Due to some athletic commissions making it so that promotions don’t have to disclose the pay for events, we can at times go numerous shows without knowing what the pay is like.

But last weekend is not one of those times. UFC held a Fight Night card from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina last week, and the payouts were released by the NC Boxing and Combat Sport Commission and initially attained by MMA Fighting.



It’s worth noting that the reported payouts are not representative of what a fighter made in total for their appearance during a fight week. Other streams of payment which are often smaller, like UFC’s Performance of the Night bonus system, or the promotion’s guidelines compliance payout are not accounted for in the numbers reported by the athletic commission.

Matt Brown takes home $250,000

Veteran Matt Brown walked away with the biggest paycheck after last Saturday’s UFC card. He headlined the prelim portion of the night, scoring a finish victory against fellow experienced talent Court McGee.

Brown walked away with a total of $250,000 – half of which came as a win bonus. It’s also worth noting that Brown was one of the few winners who walked away with a win bonus worth $50,000 as well. Opponent McGee was given $60,000 for his appearance.

Brown has fought on the UFC roster since 2008. He joined the promotion through Season 7 of The Ultimate Fighter and has competed ever since. He is currently tied for 10th in the promotion’s history for most appearances, with Saturday being his 30th walk to the octagon. He also tied Derrick Lewis for most KO or TKO wins on Saturday after stopping McGee in the first round of their bout.

Almeida earns $102k for main event victory

Headlining heavyweights Jailton Almeida and Jairzinho Rozenstruick surpassed reached the six-figure mark in their pay for the main event. Almeida, who picked up a first-round submission victory and kept his winning streak going, cashed out with $102,000. Opponent Rozenstruick was given $130,000.

The co-main event between Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith was the highest-paid bout on the card, as the fighters took home a combined $380,000. Johnny Walker was given $180,000 for his victory, and former title challenger Smith secured $200,000 in defeat.

A total of eight fighters on the card crossed the $100,000 amount. Notably, Douglas Silva de Andrade, Bryan Battle and Alex Morono surpassed that amount, along with the aforementioned names.

Full UFC Charlotte Payout List

Here’s a full list of reported pay for fighters that appeared at UFC Charlotte last weekend.

Main Card

Jailton Almeida: $51,000 to show and $51,00 to win. Total: $102,000.

Jairzinho Rozenstruick: $130,000 to show.

Johnny Walker: $90,000 to show and $90,000 to win. Total: $180,000.

Anthony Smith: $200,000 to show.

Ian Machado Garry: $28,000 to show + $28,000 to win. Total: $56,000.

Daniel Rodriguez: $78,000.

Carlos Ulberg: $33,000 to show and $33,000 to win. Total: $66,000.

Alex Morono: $90,000 to show and $90,000 to win. Total: $180,000.

Tim Means: $90,000.

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown: $125,000 to show and $125,000 to win. Total: $250,000.

Court McGee: $60,000.

Karl Williams: $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win. Total: $24,000.

Chase Sherman: $33,000.

Douglas Silva de Andrade: $50,000 to show and $50,000 to win. Total: $100,000.

Cody Stamann: $78,000.

Mandy Bohm: $10,000 to show and $10,000 to win. Total: $20,000.

Ji Yeon Kim: $35,000.

Bryan Battle: $50,000 to show and $50,000 to win. Total: $100,000.

Gabe Green: $26,000.

Tainara Lisboa: $10,000 to show and $10,000 to win. Total: $20,000.

Jessica-Rose Clark: $38,000.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author