Three veteran fighters from the last UFC event have been removed from the roster

IMAGO / Zuma Wire / Louis Grasse

Losing at UFC on ABC 4 is proving to be costly, as at least three fighters from that last event have already been removed from the roster.

UFC parts ways with three veterans

According to UFC Roster Watch, an algorithm that tracks the promotion’s active roster, three fighters from the last event are no longer with company. These are Jessica-Rose Clark, Ji Yeon Kim, and Chase Sherman, who all lost their respective bouts at the ABC prelims.

MMA Fighting has also since confirmed their removal. Although it is still unclear if the fighters were technically released after their loss or if they just completed their contracts, it looks like the UFC has decided to move on.

Expected release?

Although they all have a bit of tenure with the promotion, the three fighters either being released or not having their contracts renewed aren’t too surprising, given their recent records.

Clark had nine fights with the UFC, starting out with the promotion by winning five of her seven fights from 2017-2021, with victories over Bec Rawlings and Paige VanZant. Unfortunately, she has lost her next three bouts, and was finished by Tainara Lisboa on this most recent UFC event.

The South Korean fighter in Kim had 10 fights with the UFC. She has a reputation for being an action fighter with two Fight of the Night bonuses in that stretch, but ultimately lost her last five bouts, leading to her split with the promotion. The last loss to Mandy Bohm from this recent event also saw her get deducted two points for kicking after the bell, and landing an illegal knee.

Sherman had 15 fights with the UFC. The heavyweight initially went 2-5 in his first stint with the UFC from 2016 to 2018. He got a second chance during the pandemic lockdowns in 2020, after previously winning three fights in the regional scene. In his second stint, he went just 2-6, with his last loss being a decision to Karl Williams in the mentioned ABC card.

Will there be more cuts from the event?

It’s unclear if there will be more releases from the card, but two even more tenured veterans are likely in hot water as well. 38-year-old Court McGee was KO’d for the second straight time, and has now dropped 7 of his last 10 fights, while 39-year-old Tim Means has lost three straight.

Share this story

About the author