Sumo Natsu Basho results and highlights: Don’t mess with the Yokozuna

Kiribayama with the banzuke. 日本相撲協会公式チャンネル/YouTube

The 2023 Grand Tournament of Sumo continues this month with the natsu basho (Summer or May Tournament), which takes place from May 14 to May 28 at the historic Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

Bloody Elbow is your home for all the news, highlights and updates as this year’s field of competitors face off for the first time in an attempt to hold or better their place on the banzuke (rankings document).

You can stream this tournament via NHK World, both live and on demand. This can be done on their website via your web browser or the NHK World app on Apple and Android products. The live shows happen around 4:10 a.m. ET. Highlights are often shown at 12:30 a.m and are then available on demand.

For just bout replays you can download the official Grand Sumo app on Android and Apple products. That app will have all bouts, without much delay, but it will all be in Japanese and feature unavoidable spoilers.

You can also try your luck on YouTube.

For a preview of this month’s tournament you can check out my Five Reasons to watch post and my breakdown of the May banzuke (below).

And if you’re just getting into sumo and want to learn more about the way the sport works and its history, check out Sumostew on YouTube. Here’s her latest video, which covers how rikishi almost always fight hurt (and why that is so).

The results below only refer to the makuuchi division. For lower division results, please visit sumo.or.jp.

Please jump in the comments to share your thoughts on the tournament and our coverage of it here on Bloody Elbow.

Day 1

Results

Kagayaki (M17, 1-0) def. Oho (M16, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Tsurugisho (M15, 1-0) def. Mitoryu (M16, 0-1) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Myogiryu (M14, 1-0) def. Ichiyamamoto (M15, 0-1) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Asanoyama (M14, 1-0) def. Chiyoshoma (M13, 0-1) via yorikiri*

Aoiyama (M12, 1-0) def. Kotoeko (M12, 0-1) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Hokuseiho (M11, 1-0) def. Daishoho (M11, 0-1) via yorikiri

Takarafuji (M10, 1-0) def. Ryuden (M10, 0-1) via yorikiri

Hiradoumi (M9, 1-0) def. Onosho (M9, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi*

Sadanoumi (M8, 1-0) def. Takanosho (M8, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi*

Hokutofuji (M7, 1-0) def. Tamawashi (M7, 0-1) via oshidashi

Meisei (M6, 1-0) def. Mitakeumi (M6, 0-1) via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Kotoshoho (M5, 1-0) def Kinbozan (M5, 0-1) via yorikiri

Ura (M4, 1-0) def. Nishikigi (M4, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi*

Kotonowaka (K, 1-0) def. Tobizau (M3, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi*

Wakamotoharu (S, 1-0) def. Endo (M2, 0-1) via uwatedashinage (pulling over armthrow)*

Daieisho (S, 1-0) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 0-1) via oshidashi

Hoshoryu (S, 1-0) def. Takayasu (M2, 0-1) via fusen (default)

Kiribayama (S, 1-0) def. Midorifuji (M1, 0-1) via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Takakeisho (O, 1-0) def, Abi (M1, 0-1) via oshidashi*

Terunofuji (Y, 1-0) def. Shodai (K, 0-1) via sukuinage (beltless armthrow)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

The video I posted up top from Sumostew about wrestlers fighting injured feels especially relevant now. Takakeisho, who needs a winning record to remain ozeki, looks like he hasn’t recovered from the knee injury that took him out of the March tournament. He beat Abi, smartly, this day, pivoting away from his fellow pusher. Afterwards he hobbled off the dohyo. I doubt he makes it through 15 days.

Takakeisho hobbles off after beating Abi.

Takayasu was out today, with a thigh injury suffered in morning practice. That gave Hoshoryu the default win. Hoshoryu joined the other ozeki chasers with wins on Day 1. Kiribayama used Midorifuji’s favourite move to beat him. Daieisho blasted through Nishikifuji. And Wakamotoharu beat Endo with a wonderful throw.

Bout of the day for me was the chaotic affair between Kotonowaka and Tobizaru.

Kotonowaka (mint) defeats Tobizaru (purple).

Terunofuji looked good in beating the rejuvenated Shodai. He took Shodai’s powerful push from the tachiai and was forced back all the way to the straw before he put on the brakes. On the edge he was able to turn and sling Shodai off the ring.

Terunofuji (foreground) defeats Shodai.

Day 2

Results

Gonoyama (J1, 2-0) def. Kagayaki (M17, 0-2) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Mitoryu (M16, 1-1) def. Oho (M16, 1-1) via oshidashi

Ichiyamamoto (M15, 1-1) def. Tsurugisho (M15, 1-1) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Asanoyama (M14, 2-0) def. Myogiryu (M14, 1-1) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Kotoeko (M12, 1-1) def. Chiyoshoma (M13, 0-2) via kakenage (hooking inner thigh throw)*

Aoiyama (M12, 2-0) def. Daishoho (M11, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Takarafuji (M10, 2-0) def. Hokuseiho (M11, 1-1) via yorikiri

Ryuden (M10, 1-1) def. Hiradoumi (M9, 1-1) via yorikiri

Onosho (M9, 1-1) def. Takanosho (M8, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi

Tamawashi (M7, 1-1) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 1-1) via kotenage (arm lock throw)*

Mitakeumi (M6, 1-1) def. Hokutofuji (M7, 1-1) via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Meisei (M6, 2-0) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-1) via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Kinbozan (M5, 1-1) def. Nishikigi (M4, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi

Shodai (K, 1-1) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 0-2) via yorikiri*

Kiribayama (S, 2-0) def. Endo (M2, 0-2) via oshidashi

Wakamotoharu (S, 2-0) def. Tobizaru (M3, 0-2) via tsukitaoshi (frontal thrust down)*

Daieisho (S, 2-0) def. Ura (M4, 1-1) via oshidashi

Hoshoryu (S, 2-0) def. Midorifuji (M1, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi*

Kotonowaka (K, 2-0) def. Takakeisho (O, 0-2) via yorikiri

Terunofuji (Y, 2-0) def. Abi (M1, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Terunofuji moved to 2-0 on Day 2, beating Abi after Abi’s patented tsuppari attack hit a brick wall.

Terunofuji (left) defeats Abi (right)

Takakeisho made it onto the dohyo on Day 2, with heavy strapping on his left knee. He met Kotonowaka and, after locking up, he was not able to drive with enough to power to prevent the komusubi from walking him out of the ring.

Day 2 was filled with thrilling and hectic matches further down the bout order. Multiple bouts finished with razor thin decisions and a handful of those lead to torinaoshi (immediate rematch). That happened to my bout of the day Hokutofuji vs. Mitakeumi and runner-up bout of the day, Shodai vs. Nishikifuji.

The ozeki chasers all got wins on Day 2. Wakamotoharu was particularly impressive in launching Tobizaru into the first row.

Wakamotoharu (right) defeats Tobizaru (left)

Day 3

Results

Shonannoumi (J1, 2-1) def. Oho (M16, 1-2) via tsukiotoshi (frontal crush out)

Kagayaki (M17, 1-2) def. Tsurugisho (M15, 1-2) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Mitoryu (M16, 2-1) def. Ichiyamamoto (M15, 1-2) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Myogiryu (M14, 2-1) def. Chiyoshoma (M13, 0-3) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Asanoyama (M14, 3-0) def. Kotoeko (M12, 1-2) via yorikiri*

Hokuseiho (M11, 2-1) def. Aoiyama (M12, 2-1) via yorikiri

Daishoho (M11, 1-2) def. Takarafuji (M10, 2-1) via yorikiri

Ryuden (M10, 2-1) def. Onosho (M9, 1-2) via yorikiri

Hiradoumi (M9, 2-1) def. Takanosho (M8, 0-3) via yorikiri*

Sadanoumi (M8, 2-1) def. Hokutofuji (M7, 1-2) via hatakikomi

Mitakeumi (M6, 2-1) def. Tamawashi (M7, 1-2) via oshidashi*

Meisei (M6, 3-0) def. Kinbozan (M5, 1-2) via oshidashi

Ura (M4, 2-1) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-2) via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)

Kotonowaka (K, 3-0) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 0-3) via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Tobizaru (M3, 1-2) def. Hoshoryu (S, 2-1) via hatakikomi*

Abi (M1, 1-2) def. Kiribayama (S, 2-1) via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Wakamotoharu (S, 3-0) def. Shodai (K, 1-2) via tsukiotoshi*

Daieisho (S, 3-0) def. Nishikigi (M4, 0-3) via oshidashi

Takakeisho (O, 2-1) def. Midorifuji (M1, 0-3) via oshidashi*

Terunofuji (Y, 3-0) def. Endo (M2, 0-3) via oshidashi

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

The yokozuna continued to impress on Day 3, dispatching of Endo. Though, it wasn’t as easy for him as the past two opponents, Terunofuji wasn’t fooled by Endo’s attempts to change angles and was able to chase him and eventually put him out the ring.

The sekiwake class suffered its first losses this day. Kiribayama came up short against Abi’s relentless rush and Hoshoryu got henka’d by the tricky Tobizaru.

Wakamotoharu and Shodai put on a hell of a bout, with Wakamotoharu withstanding Shodai’s push and turning him at the edge of the dohyo to secure a slam and the win.

Wakamotoharu (right) defeats Shodai (left)

My bout of the day is Hiradoumi vs. Takanosho. These two clashed like bulls in the middle of the ring. The smaller Hiradoumi was able to both absorb the hits and brush enough of them off to not be forced too far back. After his foot touched the straw he locked onto Takanosho’s belt with one hand and then kept his hips back far enough to prevent his opponent doing the same. With the grip secured he was able to hop Takanosho out of the ring.

Hiradoumi (blue) defeats Takanosho (red).

Ura had a fun win, slapping down Kotoshoho and then showing off his shiko form.

Ura (pink) defeats Kotoshoho (mint)

Asanoyama made it to 3-0 despite a very close call against Kotoeko. The former ozeki ended up fully sprawled out in that bout, but his arms touched down just after Kotoeko’s foot.

Day 4

Results

Mitoryu (M16, 3-1) def. Azumaryu (J2, 0-4) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Ichiyamamoto (M15, 2-2) def. Kagayaki (M17, 1-3) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Asanoyama (M14, 4-0) def. Oho (M16, 1-3) via oshidashi*

Tsurugisho (M15, 2-2) def. Myogiryu (M14, 2-2) via yorikiri

Chiyoshoma (M13, 1-3) def. Aoiyama (M12, 2-2) via uwatehineri (twisting over arm throw)

Kotoeko (M12, 2-2) def. Daishoho (M11, 1-3) via shitatenage (underarm throw)*

Hokuseiho (M11, 3-1) def. Ryuden (M10, 2-2) via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Hiradoumi (M9, 3-1) def. Takarafuji (M10, 2-2) via oshidashi

Sadanoumi (M8, 3-1) def. Onosho (M9, 1-3) via uwatenage

Takanosho (M8, 1-3) def. Tamawashi (M7, 1-3) via tsukiotoshi (frontal crush out)*

Meisei (M6, 4-0) def. Hokutofuji (M7, 1-3) via yorikiri

Kinbozan (M5, 2-2) def. Mitakeumi (M6, 2-2) via yorikiri

Nishikigi (M4, 1-3) def. Kotoshoho (M5, 1-3) via tsukiotoshi

Ura (M4, 3-1) def. Midorifuji (M1, 0-4) via yorikiri

Daieisho (S, 4-0) def. Shodai (K, 1-3) via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Hoshoryu (S, 3-1) def. Abi (M1, 1-3) via oshidashi

Kiribayama (S, 3-1) def. Nishikifuji (M3, 0-4) via hatakikomi*

Wakamotoharu (S, 4-0) def. Kotonowaka (K, 3-1) via oshidashi*

Takakeisho (O, 3-1) def. Endo (M2, 0-4) via hatakikomi*

Terunofuji (Y, 4-0) def. Tobizaru (M3, 1-3) via kimedashi (arm barring force out)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

On Day 3 Abi showed us what happens when you try and slap Terunofuji. This day Tobizaru decided to teach us what happens when you grab the king’s belt. Check out how that went below:

Terunofuji (black) defeats Tobizaru (purple).

Painful, to say the least.

Terunofuji is looking unstoppable so far this tournament and, frankly, it’s a joy to see.

Ozeki Takakeisho also got a win today. He is clearly trying to get to eight wins as quick as possible so he can sit the rest of this one out. He’s known for his highly aggressive charging style, but he’s been far more cautious this tournament and today he won via henka. All this is to spare his battered knees.

Takakeisho (black) defeats Endo (purple)

Two other rikishi joining Terunofuji at 4-0 today were Daieisho and Wakamotoharu. Daieisho is smashing through his competition. Wakamotoharu is having thrilling bouts and showing he is elite in both attack and defence.

Daieisho (burgundy) defeats Shodai (black).

Wakamotoharu (black) defeats Kotonowaka (mint).

Former ozeki Asanoyama is also 4-0. His record comes against wrestlers who are below his level, though. Here’s hoping he continues to do what’s expected of him and we see him matched up with the san’yaku later on in the tournament.

Day 5

Results

Day 6

Results

Day 7

Results

Day 8

Results

Day 9

Results

Day 10

Results

Day 11

Results

Day 12

Results

Day 13

Results

Day 14

Results

Final Day

Results

