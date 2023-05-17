Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones trash talk fiesta has begun

Francis Ngannou has left the building, and it will be interesting to see if others follow his lead.

All the juicy contract details are here, courtesy of John Nash. Bloody Elbow has a hard-earned reputation as the source of record for MMA business and legal coverage. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site. I’m extremely proud to be the art director for our new substack, and am having a lot of fun adding a visual twist to the stellar writers and reporters’ work.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

Share this story

About the author