Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones trash talk fiesta has begun

MMA Squared tackles Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones' recent back and forth.

By: Chris Rini | 11 hours ago
Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones trash talk fiesta has begun

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones exchange verbal barbs

Francis Ngannou has left the building, and it will be interesting to see if others follow his lead.

All the juicy contract details are here, courtesy of John Nash. Bloody Elbow has a hard-earned reputation as the source of record for MMA business and legal coverage.  If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site. I’m extremely proud to be the art director for our new substack, and am having a lot of fun adding a visual twist to the stellar writers and reporters’ work.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

Chris Rini
Chris Rini

Chris Rini is an artist and BloodyElbow’s editorial cartoonist. He has been an artist since 1996 and publishes an annual book called The Fine Art of Violence. Chris has worked in Mixed Martial arts since 2013 and in his spare time makes terrariums, plays keyboards, and trains BJJ.

